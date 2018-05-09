ALASTIN Skincare, Inc. Announces Appointment of James P. Hartman as Chief Commercial Officer

Mr. Hartman holds a proven track record of successful business leadership and development of leading brands in the medical aesthetics arena. He most recently served as Vice President & General Manager at Solta Medical, a division of Valeant Pharmaceuticals. Prior to Solta, he was at Merz Aesthetics where he was the Vice President & U.S. Head of Aesthetics & OTC. Mr. Hartman also served as Vice President, Global Marketing and Business Development at Obagi Medical, building that company into the leading physician-dispensed skin care brand during his tenure.

"We are extremely pleased to have Jim join ALASTIN as a key member of the executive team to lead our commercialization activities as we continue the rapid growth of our current products and build our product pipeline," said Diane S. Goostree, President and CEO of ALASTIN Skincare. "Jim's extensive operating background in the medical aesthetics space, including experience with energy-based rejuvenating devices, is a natural fit for us as we develop and launch new products and expand our sales force."

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead Alastin's commercial organization as the company leverages its market-disrupting TriHex Technology to expand the physician-dispensed aesthetics industry," stated Mr. Hartman. "Minimally invasive rejuvenating procedures are a fast-growing segment of the aesthetics industry, and differentiated, efficacious products such as ALASTIN's Procedure Enhancement line provide optimal outcomes and reduced downtime for patients while building physicians' practices and the aesthetic market overall."

About ALASTIN Skincare, Inc.:

ALASTIN Skincare is dedicated to developing innovative, clinically-tested skin care products that correct, protect and maintain healthy skin for a lifetime. Our unparalleled Procedure Enhancement and Restore & Renew products are formulated with a proprietary combination of key peptides and other synergistic ingredients using the latest technology and are clinically tested to demonstrate safety and their ability to help reawaken the skin's youthful regenerating processes.

