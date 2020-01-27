ALASTIN Skincare® Launches INhance Post-Injection Serum with TriHex Technology®

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ALASTIN Skincare®, Inc., a specialty aesthetics company dedicated to developing and marketing innovative, clinically-tested physician-dispensed skin care products, announces the launch of their newest post-procedure innovation, INhance Post-Injection Serum with TriHex Technology®(Patented TriHex Technology®: U.S. Patent, No. 10,286,030). This topical serum is specifically designed to work with injectables, such as dermal fillers, to help accelerate recovery from post-injection bruising and swelling while improving the appearance of skin quality and texture by supporting the skin's natural production of elastin, collagen and hyaluronic acid.

"The dermal filler segment is one of the largest segments of the Aesthetic market with continued growth projected for many years to come. ALASTIN remains at the forefront of the professional skincare market as the fastest growing skincare company in this space, offering novel peri-procedure formulations which improve the patient experience," says Jim Hartman, Chief Commercial Officer of ALASTIN Skincare.

Dr. Melanie Palm, Art of Skin MD, states, "As a board-certified dermatologist, I want an effective, easy to use, and well-tolerated product to hasten resolution of bruising and swelling. I had the distinct privilege to have the opportunity to evaluate INhance Post-Injection Serum as one of the early clinical investigators and it delivers on all of these fronts. It is likely to become my standard of care for topical application immediately following cosmetic procedures."

This clinically tested formula features a combination of advanced technologies including patented TriHex Technology® that supports the skin's ability to clear out damaged elastin and collagen and produce new, healthy elastin and collagen; ChromaFADE Technology™ to accelerate post-injection recovery by supporting the removal of broken down red blood cells responsible for creating bruising discoloration and swelling; and other key active ingredients that support hyaluronic acid production and skin plumping.

"ALASTIN INhance Post-Injection Serum is the solution for our patients desiring to minimize their downtime after injectables. The combination of scientifically validated TriHex Technology along with rapid reduction of bruising and swelling make this the perfect post treatment product. It takes the injectable practice to the next level and provides the best in post care technology," stated Dr. Carolyn Jacob, Chicago Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology.

In a clinical study*, 81% of patients experienced less bruising after their treatment at day 2 and 3 on the INhance Post-Injection Serum treated side vs. the side treated with a comparator, resulting in less patient downtime and greater symptomatic relief. Additionally, in a patient survey, 100% of patients stated they would prefer a topical serum for post injection bruising and swelling vs. an arnica patch.

* Data on ﬁle, Alastin Skincare, Inc. 2020

About ALASTIN Skincare®, Inc.

ALASTIN Skincare® is dedicated to developing innovative, clinically-tested skin care products that correct, protect and maintain healthy skin for a lifetime. Our unparalleled Procedure Enhancement and Restore & Renew products are formulated with our TriHex Technology®, a patented combination of key peptides and other synergistic ingredients using the latest technology and are clinically tested to demonstrate safety and their ability to help reawaken the skin's youthful regenerating processes. @AlastinSkincare #AlastinSkincare

