ALASTIN Skincare® Named Fastest-Growing Brand in the Professional Skincare Market for the Fourth Consecutive Year

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ALASTIN Skincare®, Inc., a specialty aesthetics company dedicated to developing and marketing innovative, clinically tested physician-dispensed skincare products, is named the Fastest Growing Brand in the U.S. Professional Skincare Market for the fourth year in a row in consulting and research firm Kline Group's 2020 Professional Skincare: U.S. Market Analysis and Opportunities report.

As a leading performer year over year, ALASTIN Skincare continues to offer innovative and clinically validated products within the professional skincare market. According to the Kline 2020 Professional Skincare Report, despite the challenges of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the skincare market proved to be resilient and dynamic with sales continuing to grow. With consumers desiring to bring the in-office and spa experience to their homes during the pandemic, ALASTIN Skincare leaned in on social media, addressing topics such as the importance of daily skincare routines as well as procedure preparation and post-care, providing education and product recommendations to help consumers correct and prevent the signs of aging of the skin.

ALASTIN Skincare launched their newest post-procedure innovation in January 2020, with INhance Post-Injection Serum with TriHex Technology,® designed to help accelerate recovery from post-injection bruising and swelling. According to the Aesthetic Society's 2019 Annual Report, more than $1.6 billion dollars were spent on injectables such as dermal fillers and toxins in the U.S. in 2019, reiterating the need and importance of ALASTIN's latest product innovation for both physicians and consumers in the aesthetic market.

"We are so excited to be recognized as the fastest-growing brand in the professional skincare market for the fourth consecutive year," said Diane S. Goostree, President and CEO of ALASTIN Skincare. "Despite the challenging environment of 2020, our continued commitment to breakthrough science and aesthetic physicians has solidified ALASTIN's position as an innovative leader in the professional skincare space and allowed us to maintain our leading growth position. As we continue on our path of rapid growth, we look forward to providing new and innovative peri-procedure and daily skincare products for our customers."

Visit www.alastin.com for more information or to find a list of physicians who offer Alastin.

About ALASTIN Skincare®, Inc.

ALASTIN Skincare® is dedicated to developing innovative, clinically-tested skin care products that correct, protect and maintain healthy skin for a lifetime. Our unparalleled Procedure Enhancement and Restore & Renew products are formulated with our TriHex Technology®, a patented combination of key peptides and other synergistic ingredients using the latest technology and are clinically tested to demonstrate safety and their ability to help reawaken the skin's youthful regenerating processes.

