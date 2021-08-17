ALASTIN Skincare® Named One of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America by the 2021 Inc. 5000, Earning the Award for the Second Year in a Row

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ALASTIN Skincare®, a specialty aesthetics company dedicated to developing and marketing innovative, clinically-tested physician-dispensed skincare products, is thrilled to announce their recognition by Inc. 5000 as one of America's fastest-growing private companies.

ALASTIN Skincare® has earned the No. 1041 rank with three-year revenue growth of 465% on the annual Inc. 5000 list. As the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, the list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are honored to be recognized again by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.," said Diane S. Goostree, President and CEO of ALASTIN Skincare. "Our commitment to applying breakthrough science to create innovative skincare solutions, our laser-sharp focus on the needs of our customers, and our talented team of employees have firmly established ALASTIN Skincare as a recognized leader in the professional skincare space. Even during the unprecedented challenges of 2020, we remained resilient and agile with ongoing growth year over year. We look forward to continuing to provide our customers with new and innovative skincare products for both peri-procedure use as well as for daily skin care."

About ALASTIN Skincare

ALASTIN Skincare® is dedicated to developing innovative, clinically-tested skin care products that correct, protect and maintain healthy skin for a lifetime. Our unparalleled Procedure Enhancement and Restore & Renew products are formulated with our TriHex Technology®, a patented combination of key peptides and other synergistic ingredients using the latest technology and are clinically tested to demonstrate safety and their ability to help reawaken the skin's youthful regenerating processes.

