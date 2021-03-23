ALASTIN Skincare® Named to Forbes America's Best Startup Employers 2021 List

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ALASTIN Skincare®, Inc., a specialty aesthetics company dedicated to developing and marketing innovative, clinically-tested physician-dispensed skin care products, today announced it has been recognized and honored by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers for 2021. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. It is the second time ALASTIN has been named to the list, which recognizes the most dynamic and innovative startups to work for in the United States.

America's Best Startup Employers were selected based upon a methodology for evaluating employer excellence in three ways, based on over 7 million data points:

Employee Satisfaction: Extensive research was conducted on 'Average Length of Employment' and 'Online Employer Reviews.'

Employer Reputation: Company-specific information was algorithmically extracted from social media channels such as news sites, micro-blogs, blogs and social networks.

Company Growth: Comprehensive evaluations were assessed related to 'Website Traffic,' 'Headcount Growth Rates,' and 'Industry-Referenced Job Openings.'

"We are honored to be recognized a second time by Forbes and Statista as one of the best startup companies in the U.S.," says Diane S. Goostree, President and CEO of ALASTIN Skincare. Ms. Goostree continues, "I especially want to thank our employees who have maintained and even strengthened ALASTIN's culture during the past year when we have all been working from home. Our team has worked together to develop and launch breakthrough products in the physician-dispensed skincare space, resulting in ALASTIN being recognized not only as a great place to work in 2020 and 2021, but also as the fastest growing company in the professional skincare channel for the last two years. We look forward to continuing to provide new and innovative peri-procedure and daily skincare products to our physician customers and their patients."

About ALASTIN Skincare®, Inc.

ALASTIN Skincare® is dedicated to developing innovative, clinically tested skin care products that correct, protect and maintain healthy skin for a lifetime. Our unparalleled Procedure Enhancement and Restore & Renew products are formulated with our TriHex Technology®, a patented combination of key peptides and other synergistic ingredients using the latest technology and are clinically tested to demonstrate safety and their ability to help reawaken the skin's youthful regenerating processes. @AlastinSkincare #AlastinSkincare

