ALASTIN Skincare® Named Top Aesthetic Company by 2020 Aesthetic Everything®

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ALASTIN Skincare®, Inc., a specialty aesthetics company dedicated to developing and marketing innovative, clinically-tested physician-dispensed skin care products, is thrilled to announce it has been recognized and honored with multiple 2020 Aesthetic Everything® Blue Diamond Crystal Awards.

As the fastest growing physician-dispensed skincare line 3 years in a row, ALASTIN Skincare was announced as a winner in the following categories:

Top Aesthetic Company

Top Medical Skincare Line

Top Pre and Post Procedure Skincare Line

Fastest Growing Medical Skincare Line

Top Breakthrough Technology: INhance Post-Injection Serum with TriHex Technology®

The Aesthetic Everything Blue Diamond Crystal Awards recognizes Companies, Executives, Aesthetic Providers, Medical Spas, and Products selected by industry professionals. Chosen from a competitive landscape of leading aesthetic companies, ALASTIN Skincare stood out with its advanced level of science and innovation and strong position in the pre and post-procedure space.

ALASTIN Skincare was awarded the top breakthrough technology award for the brand's latest launch, INhance Post-Injection Serum with TriHex Technology® (Patented TriHex Technology®: U.S. Patent, No. 10,286,030). This topical product is specifically designed to work with injectables such as dermal fillers to help accelerate recovery from post-injection bruising and swelling while improving the appearance of skin quality and texture.

"We are honored to be recognized by our industry peers as a leader in the aesthetic professional market," says Diane S. Goostree, President and CEO of ALASTIN Skincare. Ms. Goostree continues, "Our breakthrough science and innovation, along with the issuance of our third U.S. Patent, sets ALASTIN apart from our competitors as we continue to develop new innovations for both our peri-procedure and daily skincare lines."

Visit www.alastin.com to find a physician retailer near you.

About ALASTIN Skincare®, Inc.

ALASTIN Skincare® is dedicated to developing innovative, clinically tested skin care products that correct, protect and maintain healthy skin for a lifetime. Our unparalleled Procedure Enhancement and Restore & Renew products are formulated with our TriHex Technology®, a patented combination of key peptides and other synergistic ingredients using the latest technology and are clinically tested to demonstrate safety and their ability to help reawaken the skin's youthful regenerating processes. @AlastinSkincare #AlastinSkincare

SOURCE ALASTIN Skincare, Inc.

Related Links

http://Alastin.com

