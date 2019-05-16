ALASTIN Skincare® Publishes Preliminary Findings in Preoperative Skin Conditioning with a TriHex Technology® Formulation for Enhanced Post-Treatment Aesthetic Results

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ALASTIN Skincare®, Inc. - a specialty aesthetics company dedicated to developing and marketing innovative, clinically-tested physician-dispensed skin care products, is pleased to announce the publication of "Preoperative Skin Conditioning: Extracellular Matrix Clearance and Skin Bed Preparation, A New Paradigm," in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal (ASJ). The study by Alan D. Widgerow MBBCh (MD); MMed (MHS); FCS, FACS, Steven R. Cohen, MD, FACS, and Steven Fagien, MD, FACS highlights the benefits of pre-treating patients prior to surgical procedures with Regenerating Skin Nectar with TriHex Technology® to help enhance outcomes.

THE INTRODUCTION OF A NEW 'HOT TOPIC' CONCEPT

A topical preparation aimed at supporting the skin's natural ability to recycle damaged extracellular matrix proteins and replace them with healthy collagen and elastin, when used for several weeks prior to surgery, has the potential to help optimize recovery from a surgical procedure. In numerous laser resurfacing clinical trials, ALASTIN's Regenerating Skin Nectar has been found to significantly reduce recovery down-time in addition to providing symptomatic relief, ultimately resulting in higher patient satisfaction. A similar approach is suggested as a potential advantage for surgical procedures.

Dr. Alan Widgerow noted, "We are excited about further validating the concept of pre-conditioning the skin prior to aesthetic treatments, in this case, surgical procedures. This study has demonstrated that even with only 2-4 weeks of pre-surgical skin bed preparation, Regenerating Skin Nectar exhibited the potential to positively impact outcomes."

Co-author of the paper, Dr. Steve Fagien elaborates further noting, "Only recently has the conversation changed from post-treatment care to pre AND post treatment care for surgical patients. ALASTIN has proven the importance of "preparing the skin bed" in order to improve symptomatic relief and speed up recovery."

Dr. Alan Widgerow will be speaking on Non-Surgical Fat Reduction and Topical Modulation of Adipose Tissue Physiology at the 'Hot Topics' section this year during the Annual Meeting of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery on May 17th, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

For more information, visit www.alastin.com.

About ALASTIN Skincare®, Inc.

ALASTIN Skincare® is dedicated to developing innovative, clinically-tested skin care products that correct, protect and maintain healthy skin for a lifetime. Our unparalleled Procedure Enhancement and Restore & Renew products are formulated with our TriHex Technology®, a patented combination of key peptides and other synergistic ingredients using the latest technology and are clinically tested to demonstrate safety and their ability to help reawaken the skin's youthful regenerating processes.

@AlastinSkincare

#AlastinSkincare

SOURCE ALASTIN Skincare, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.alastin.com

