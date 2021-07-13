ALASTIN Skincare®'s TransFORM Body Treatment with TriHex Technology® Shows Beneficial Rejuvenation and "Prejuvenation" Effects with Daily Use

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ALASTIN Skincare®, Inc., a specialty aesthetics company dedicated to developing and marketing innovative, clinically-tested physician-dispensed skin care products, is pleased to announce the publication of a clinical study and scientific article highlighting the beneficial results of daily use of the breakthrough product TransFORM Body Treatment with TriHex Technology® (TransFORM). The publication appeared in The Aesthetic Surgery Journal (ASJ), which is a peer-reviewed international journal focusing on scientific developments in aesthetics.

The ALASTIN Skincare TransFORM Body Treatment with patented TriHex Technology has already been shown in previous studies to complement popular non-invasive fat reduction and skin tightening procedures, accelerating outcomes by supporting the body's natural repair processes. In this new randomized, blinded, controlled study, TransFORM was demonstrated to provide skin smoothing effects and the appearance of more youthful-looking skin when used twice daily, without any procedures.

The publication by Jean Carruthers, MD, Gyasi Bourne, BASc, Michaela Bell, BS, MBA, and Alan D. Widgerow, MBBCh MMed FCS(Plast) FACS, entitled "Prospective, Randomized Comparative Study of the Cutaneous Effects of a Topical Body Treatment Compared to a Bland," studied the effects of TransFORM compared to a bland moisturizer applied twice daily on the inner and outer areas of the forearm over a 12-week period. Assessments in the trial included histological biopsy evaluations of new collagen and elastin formation and expression of hyaluronic acid, skin roughness/smoothness measurements via photographic analyses with the LifeViz® Micro 3D (Quantificare Inc., Cumming, GA), and skin thickness and cutaneous elasticity compared to baseline.

"ALASTIN Skincare is honored that this study was led by Dr. Jean Carruthers, MD, FRCSC, FRC (OPHTH), who is a world-renowned researcher and icon in the medical aesthetics industry, and whose history includes pioneering the initial uses of cosmetic Botox®.", stated Diane S. Goostree, President & CEO of ALASTIN Skincare.

Results of the trial demonstrated that, compared to the arms treated with the bland moisturizer, arms treated with TransFORM showed higher amounts of new collagen and elastin and stimulation of the CD44 receptor that is associated with formation of new hyaluronic acid. The quantitative photographic analysis demonstrated a greater increase in smoothness overall for the TransFORM-treated arms compared to the bland moisturizer-treated arms. The inner, non-sun exposed area of the arms showed a significant increase in smoothness after treatment with TransFORM, whereas the inner area of the arms showed essentially no change after treatment with the bland moisturizer. The outer, more sun-exposed area of the arms treated with TransFORM showed an improvement in smoothness approximately 3X the level of improvement observed on the bland moisturizer-treated arms. Results from both elasticity devices, measured through different techniques--recoil velocity, Torsionometer (Carruthers Instruments, Vancouver, BC) and retraction speed, DermaLab Combo (Cortex Technology, Hadsund, Denmark) showed similar trends of increased elasticity on the TransFORM treated arms.

Jean Carruthers, MD, principal investigator for the trial, commented, "As evaluated by photography, histology and patient reported outcomes, TransFORM was shown to be more effective than the bland moisturizer in rejuvenating aging/sun damaged skin and had a pronounced effect on the production of new collagen and elastin. TransFORM had an even more pronounced effect on the level of smoothness and production of new collagen and elastin in non-sun exposed skin. This supports the concept of "Prejuvenation" (early treatment to prevent the appearance of aging). Early treatment of the skin with a product such as TransFORM prior to extensive sun exposure may help strengthen the skin and reduce the appearance of aging even after exposure to the sun, which is the cause of 90% of skin aging."

TransFORM Body Treatment with TriHex Technology retails for $195 and can be purchased from ALASTIN Skincare® aesthetic physicians' offices. Visit www.alastin.com for more information and to find a physician retailer near you.

