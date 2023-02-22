Alavi Anaipakos Adds Experienced Intellectual Property Trial Lawyers in Houston

Wall, Pinckney add more than 50 combined years of patent expertise to firm roster

HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The trial lawyers at Houston-based Alavi Anaipakos are welcoming two proven attorneys who have joined the firm with extensive track records in high-stakes business lawsuits and intellectual property trials.

Ken Wall joins the firm as Of Counsel with more than 35 years of experience representing plaintiffs and defendants in state and federal courtrooms throughout Texas and nationwide. Mr. Wall has worked alongside Alavi Anaipakos' attorneys in significant lawsuits on behalf of franchise owners, oil and gas shareholders, and prominent families, among others.

Ryan Pinckney joins Alavi Anaipakos as an associate with more than 15 years of patent litigation experience in federal courts in Texas, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Minnesota, and North Carolina, in addition to the U.S. International Trade Commission in Washington, D.C.

"Ken and Ryan have exactly the type of trial skills and business sensibilities that our clients can rely on when it counts," says firm co-founder Demetrios Anaipakos. "We knew when we launched our firm less than a year ago that we wanted true trial lawyers, which perfectly describes these two excellent attorneys."

Mr. Wall's legal background includes his prior work for large corporate entities such as Hoechst Celanese, Exxon Mobil, and General Electric. He is licensed to practice in multiple state and federal jurisdictions throughout Texas and Louisiana, where he previously focused on national class actions. He focuses his practice on complex business disputes involving companies of all sizes.

Mr. Wall additionally serves as a Constitutional Law Instructor at the University of Houston Law Center, where he has helped prepare future generations of lawyers for more than 30 years.

Mr. Pinckney's trial expertise includes cases involving a broad spectrum of intellectual property disputes covering telecommunications and wireless technologies, system networking, payment systems, computer graphics, home appliances, and many others.

