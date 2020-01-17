Alaxo NA Announces Dr. K.J. Lee as Chief Educational Advisor

PHOENIX, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaxo NA (Alaxo) is pleased to announce that Dr. KJ Lee has been appointed Chief Educational Advisor, effective Nov. 1, 2019.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Lee as Alaxo's new Chief Educational Advisor," said Terry Bay, President of Alaxo. "Dr. Lee is a world-renowned Otolaryngologist who brings an unparalleled wealth of knowledge and experience, representing that Alaxo is a world-class product capable of attracting global medical leaders."

About Dr. Lee

Dr. Lee is at the hub of the healthcare industry. He is a distinguished practicing physician, emphasizing efficiency, affordability, outcome and, especially, quality of patient experiences. www.kjlee.world

Dr. Lee has always held a primary focus on creating technologies that simplify physician workflow and to also ensure that government mandates do not hinder patient care. In 2004, he sponsored the Bipartisan Presidential Healthcare Summit in conjunction with the Center for Congressional and Presidential Studies at the American University. He has also advised United States presidential candidates and members of Congress on health policy.

Known as a renowned clinician, educator, author, innovator and health policy advisor, Dr. Lee graduated from Harvard and Columbia University. He completed his residency at Harvard Medical School.

In 1972, Dr. Lee joined Yale University and subsequently became the Chief of Otolaryngology at the Hospital of Saint Raphael, a position he held for more than 20 years. During his tenure, he served as the Hospital Medical Staff President, Chair of the Hospital Medical Board, Vice Chair of an HMO insurance company, and as the President and Treasurer of the American Academy of Otolaryngology—Head and Neck Surgery and its Foundation.

While at Yale, Dr. Lee published over 30 textbooks including Essential Otolaryngology—Head & Neck Surgery, a textbook that has been translated into several languages and is regarded as one of the most widely read textbooks in the field of Otolaryngology in the world. Dr. Lee is celebrating his textbook's 45th anniversary and it is now being published in its 12th Edition.

Dr. Lee is a co-founder of The Patient Is U Foundation (TPIU). TPIU's mission is to take care of the patient as if "you" or "your loved one" is the patient. Humanistic, compassionate patient care with unsurpassed "customer service" is paramount in any healthcare environment. TPIU strives to enhance humanism and offer solutions for the caregiver to provide excellent scientific medical care while achieving superb outcomes that are expected by the patient. www.tpiu.org

About Nasal Airway Stents

Alaxo offers patented, FDA-registered medical devices that open the nasal passages for better nasal breathing and upper airway for better sleep. Made of Nitinol, a nickel-titanium alloy that has super-elastic characteristics, our innovative stents support the upper airway passage to allow for better airflow and easier breathing, whether for more restful sleep or during physical activity, including sports.

Dr. Lee states, "It is my humble opinion that the 'perfect' treatment for sleep apnea is yet to be proven, widely available and accessible to the millions of patients who need it. I came across Alaxo at the 10th International Surgical Sleep Society meeting in New York and was impressed by the simplicity of the Alaxo stents. They are doctor-prescribed and patient self-administered. I would encourage the ENT doctors who treat apnea to use and evaluate these relatively non-invasive products."

Alaxo is the only company in the world to large scale mechanically produce a re-usable specially braided stent. Alaxo possesses specific competence in development and manufacturing of complex new stent designs. The innovative concept of the AlaxoLito Nasal Stent enables an efficient conservative therapy of turbinate hyperplasia and nasal alar collapse. As a result, wellness and health of a large number of patients can be improved.

Company Website www.alaxousa.com

Contact us at Info@alaxousa.com

We Seek Safe Harbor

SOURCE Alaxo NA

Related Links

http://www.alaxousa.com

