Alba Botanica® Acnedote® Face & Body Scrub wins 2020 Allure Best Of Beauty Award

Since 1996, the Allure Best of Beauty Awards have been known as the beauty-industry gold standard by consumers and beauty professionals and are considered to be the most influential distinction in the health and beauty industry. Each year the award winners represent the most exceptional and innovative products in the marketplace, rigorously tested and reviewed by Allure beauty editors. Allure editors and experts test thousands of products each year to find the best of the best and award more than 300 products—mass to prestige, classic to cutting-edge—with a seal that is recognized by 82% of women nationally*. (*Source: Allure Best of Beauty Study 2018, National Women 18-54).

Alba Botanica® Acnedote® Face & Body Scrub was one of the outlet's top choices and will bestow the coveted seal of approval as a testimony to the products' three-pronged approach to targeting body breakouts. This powerful, botanically effective, dual-purpose face and body scrub is tough on acne but gentle enough for daily facial cleansing. Formulated with Willow Bark Extract, ground walnut shell and proven zit-zapper Salicylic Acid, this scrub buffs away oil, dirt and pore-plugging dead skin cells to banish breakouts for visibly clearer skin.

"We are delighted to have Alba Botanica® recognized with the highest accolade in beauty, an Allure Best of Beauty Award. This award is recognition that consumers are looking for plant-based, cruelty-free and effective skincare products for important skin concerns like acne. Hain Celestial prides itself in using the power of nature to create high performance products that deliver a solution to a problem. We are honored by this win, especially in a product category where we continue to expand and grow," said Lisa Coker, General Manager and Vice President of Marketing at Hain Celestial.

Alba Botanica® Acnedote® Face & Body Scrub is available for (SRP $10.45) purchase at natural food stores and grocery stores, including Target, Walmart and Whole Foods Market®, as well as on the web, for sale through www.AlbaBotanica.com

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN), headquartered in Lake Success, NY, is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Hain Celestial participates in many natural categories with well-known brands that include Celestial Seasonings®, Earth's Best®, Ella's Kitchen®, Terra®, Garden of Eatin'®, Sensible Portions®, Health Valley®, MaraNatha®, Spectrum®, Imagine®, Dream®, The Greek Gods®, Yves Veggie Cuisine®, Cully & Sully®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, Farmhouse Fare®, Hartley's®, Sun-Pat®, Gale's®, Robertson's®, Frank Cooper's®, Linda McCartney®, Lima®, Happy®, Joya®, Natumi®, GG UniqueFiber®, JASON®, Avalon Organics®, Alba Botanica®, Live Clean® and Queen Helene®. Hain Celestial has been providing A Healthier Way of Life® since 1993. For more information, visit www.hain.com.

About Allure

Part of Condé Nast's collection of brands, Allure is the beauty expert—an insiders' guide to a woman's total image. With a print audience of 4.6 million, an average monthly online audience of more than 10 million, and more than 4 million social followers, Allure's mission is to investigate and celebrate beauty and fashion with objectivity and candor, and to examine appearance in a larger cultural context. Through its journalistic approach and high aesthetic standards, Allure delivers content with credentials, which yields unwavering consumer trust. For more information visit www.allure.com.

