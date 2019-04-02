Alba Botanica® Partners With Refinery29, The Leading Global Media And Entertainment Company Focused On Young Women

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alba Botanica® brand proudly embodies its mission to "Do Beautiful," with their Do Good, Do Beautiful™ campaign. Founded in 2017, the campaign represents pillars that the Alba Botanica® brand stands for: female empowerment, environmental sustainability, animal rights and rescue, as well as empowering fearless females who take the reins, create legacies and are unafraid to start a revolution. By using only botanically-based, 100% vegetarian ingredients, Alba Botanica® consistently "does beautiful" by reducing its environmental footprint whenever possible. Determined to continue "doing good," the brand has partnered with Refinery29, which was set in place to further empower, encourage and inspire fearless females.

Alba Botanica® collaborated with Refinery29, the leading global media and entertainment company focused on young women, to add insight and storytelling to the campaign that features a diverse list of activist-oriented Gen-Z women, our Z-listers. Each Z-lister was specifically chosen due to their established cause falling within the pillars that both brands stand for. This campaign will celebrate the beauty of charity and sustainability, as well as encourage this generation to "do beautiful" as a result of "doing good".

The Refinery29 feature will link out to the Do Good Do Beautiful Hub on AlbaBotanica.com, where readers can learn more about each "Z-lister" and how they can support each cause and take action. Additionally, the feature will debut a joint research study on the relationship between activism and young women. Amongst the findings, the study revealed that 71% of women consider themselves to be socially conscious, yet only 55% of women say it's easy to get involved. Topping the list of their priority social causes are: child welfare and protection, racial equality and justice and women's rights in general. .

"Alba Botanica® brand DNA has always been rooted in this idea of doing beautiful – for the environment, for animals, and most importantly, by helping women Do Beautiful for themselves and each other," said Sohana Samanta, Senior Brand Manager for the Alba Botanica® brand. "We're so inspired by women who chose careers that have them doing beautiful every day. It makes us proud helping other women live their values by choosing products that are better for them and the world around them." Join us in celebrating these women in April 2019.

Z-listers:

Jamie is the founder of The Zero Hour movement, a Climate Justice Activist, and author. Frustrated by the inaction of elected officials and the fact that youth voices were almost always ignored in the conversation around climate change and the profound impact that it would have on young people, Jamie started gathering several of her friends in the summer of 2017 to start organizing something big. Elsa Mengistu : Elsa is the Partnerships Director of The Zero Hour movement and a Climate Justice Activist. She is one of the few who are speaking out against the inaction of elected officials, urging them to listen to youth voices and make changes in regards to the future of our planet. Together with other youth activists of Zero Hour, such as Jamie Morgalin, Elsa founded The Youth Climate March and led its flagship march in Washington, D.C. She also serves on the Youth Advisory Board for Young Voices for the Planet, an organization that highlights kids from across the world and what they are doing to make a difference through various documentaries. She continues her activist work, pushing peers and political leaders to take radical actions on climate change.

ABOUT THE ALBA BOTANICA® BRAND : Alba Botanica® products contain 100% vegetarian ingredients and are made with vitamins, plant emollients and therapeutic botanicals for optimum beauty benefits. The Alba Botanica® brand range includes: Hawaiian skin care, hair care and spa treatments; Even Advanced® skin care; ACNEdote® acne skin care treatments; Very Emollient™ body lotions, bath and shower gels, cream shaves and foam shaves; Good & Clean™ facial cleansers; Fast Fix beauty treatments; a full range of suncare products and deodorant sticks.

To learn more about the Alba Botanica® brand, visit us at: www.AlbaBotanica.com

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN), headquartered in Lake Success, NY, is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Hain Celestial participates in many natural categories with well-known brands that include Celestial Seasonings®, Earth's Best®, Ella's Kitchen®, Terra®, Garden of Eatin'®, Sensible Portions®, Health Valley®, Arrowhead Mills®, MaraNatha®, SunSpire®, DeBoles®, Casbah®, Rudi's Organic Bakery®, Hain Pure Foods®, Spectrum®, Imagine®, Almond Dream®, Rice Dream®, Soy Dream®, WestSoy®, The Greek Gods®, BluePrint®, Yves Veggie Cuisine®, Europe's Best®, Cully & Sully®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, Johnson's Juice Co.®, Farmhouse Fare®, Hartley's®, Sun-Pat®, Gale's®, Robertson's®, Frank Cooper's®, Linda McCartney®, Lima®, Danival®, Happy®, Joya®, Natumi®, GG UniqueFiber®, Tilda®, JASON®, Avalon Organics®, Alba Botanica®, Live Clean® and Queen Helene®. Hain Celestial has been providing A Healthier Way of Life™ since 1993. For more information, visit www.hain.com.

