Alba Botanica® Partners With Surfing Powerhouse And Olympic Medal Contender Caroline Marks

Caroline is the youngest surfer ever to qualify for the Women's Championship Surf Tour and qualified to represent the USA at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. She represents confidence, determination, excellence, and true beauty, all qualities that are valued and celebrated by the Alba Botanica® brand.

"We are absolutely delighted to have Caroline Marks join the Alba Botanica® family," said Lisa Coker, General Manager and Vice President of Personal Care at Hain Celestial. "Not only has she been incorporating our product into her daily routine for years, especially when it comes to suncare, but she also shares the belief that the choices we make today can positively impact tomorrow. Caroline embodies this in not only the work she does but the product choices she makes. We look forward to an empowering and impactful collaboration."

Caroline is without a doubt destined for surfing greatness. At just 18 years old, she has already established herself as a World Title and Olympic Medal contender, as well as a role model for young women across the globe. Having accomplished what most surfers only dream of at such a young age, the sky's the limit. Inspired by her love of the sport and tight-knit family, Caroline is achieving her dreams while working to keep the ocean, her second home, clean and safe.

Caroline Marks shared, "I'm so excited to be working with the Alba Botanica® brand this year! The sun and surf have always been part of my life, and it's important to me that the products I use offer the protection my skin needs while also featuring biodegradable, reef friendly formulas. I've always loved Alba Botanica® products and couldn't be happier to partner with a brand that has been at the forefront of making products that are better for you, and better for the world."

Alba Botanica® is the #1 suncare brand in the natural channel* and free of oxybenzone and octinoxate which are ingredients identified to have potential adverse impacts to coral reefs, a standard that already meets the new sunscreen requirements in Hawaii and Key West. All sunscreen formulas are also biodegradable, meaning the formulas have been tested according to industry standards and shown to break down in nature to minimize their impact on the Earth.

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN), headquartered in Lake Success, NY, is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Hain Celestial participates in many natural categories with well-known brands that include personal care brands JASON®, Avalon Organics®, Alba Botanica®, Live Clean® and Queen Helene®, as well as Celestial Seasonings®, DREAM® Earth's Best®, Ella's Kitchen®, Terra®, Garden of Eatin'®, Sensible Portions®, Health Valley®, MaraNatha®, Spectrum®, Imagine®, The Greek Gods®, Yves Veggie Cuisine®, Cully & Sully®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, Farmhouse Fare®, Hartley's®, Sun-Pat®, Gale's®, Robertson's®, Frank Cooper's®, Linda McCartney®, Lima®, Happy®, Joya®, Natumi® and GG UniqueFiber®. Hain Celestial has been providing A Healthier Way of Life® since 1993. For more information, visit www.hain.com .

About Caroline Marks

At just 18 years old, Caroline Marks' naturally powerful style in the water has been compared to perennial powerhouses Carissa Moore and Mark Occhilupo. With an impressive list of record-breaking accolades under her belt already, Caroline is on track to be one of the most decorated surfers in history.

Caroline became the youngest surfer ever chosen for the USA National Team at age 11, and the following year, she tied Carissa Moore's record as the youngest NSSA Open Women's Champion. In 2015 she went on to secure her second NSSA Open Women's title, earn a pair of NSSA Open and Explorer Girls titles, and became the youngest-ever U.S. Open Champion with the Pro Junior Title. Coming off those impressive feats, she was awarded a wildcard spot in the 2015 Swatch Women's Pro at Lower Trestles, placing her alongside the women on the World Championship Tour as the youngest wildcard competitor in the history of the World Surf League.

Caroline's success continued into 2016, as she took home her 2nd consecutive Vans US Open Pro Junior title and became the first Girls U16 Gold Medalist for Team USA in the history of the ISA World Games. With that feat, she became the first American ISA Gold Medalist of the Olympic Era. In 2017 at the age of 15, Caroline made history as the youngest person, male or female, to qualify for the WSL Championship Tour. She then went on to take home the "Rookie of the Year" award in 2018, her first year on tour. In 2019 Caroline continued to make history with two Championship Tour Event wins, ultimately finishing the season ranked second in the world and earning a spot on the inaugural US Olympic Surf team.

