Alba Lusso Jewelry Releases Above & Beyond Collection for Those Facing Terminal Illness

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There is no right or wrong way to feel when you hear bad news regarding health. As time passes, an individual and their family can experience a range of emotions. What IS normal is the wave and unpredictability of these feelings. Fear, anger, denial, shock, helplessness, sadness, frustration, relief, and acceptance are all part of the journey.

Those who are experiencing terminal illness themselves (or their loved ones around them) may also feel alone. Even if you are surrounded by your closest family and friends, you might experience isolation. Whatever you are feeling, in no matter what situation, the important feeling to manifest is belonging and remembrance-- you are not alone.

The idea of being thought of and remembered in a time of incertitude brings a level of solace to both individual and loved ones: it is a mutual benefit. A poignant way to deliver a message of hope, faith, and memorialization is personalized jewelry.

One of the only gifts one can receive that is timeless is jewelry. Jewelry can be cared for, and enjoyed for generations. Jewelry styles are classic, never become irrelevant. Those who pass away can always be remembered due to jewelry's ability to be passed down to the next generation and become a meaningful heirloom.

Jewelry is a powerful material memory of an experience. When faced with a terminal illness, you realize that the people you love are going to miss you. They will want to hold something, to wear something, and look at something that will alleviate this sense of loss. Gifting jewelry has the power of recall and relief: it can evoke a sense of soothing reminiscence.

One advantage of gifting jewelry is its ability to appreciate over time and become an investment. Jewelry can be enjoyed now, in the present moment AND in the future. Buying jewelry for your loved ones is a way to assure financial security for them once you are gone. When you decide to buy jewelry, you leave the potential for your family to make money on the investment in the future.

Personalized jewelry generates vivid imagery and stimulates generational chronicles. With the gift of jewelry, those who remain on this earth can see you, even if you have left them: it preserves our memories.

Alba Lusso Jewelry tells stories and encourages storytelling. Through Alba Lusso's Above Memory Personalized Jewelry Collection you have the power to carry on the narratives of those who have passed. Personalized jewelry pieces and heirlooms become the golden thread that ties us to eternity.

Jewelry pieces allow us to stay attached to our loved ones, our homes, our culture, and our ancestry. Wearing Alba Lusso's Above Memory Personalized Jewelry collection or Beyond Signs collection can foster healing, provide solace, and restore our hope.

As the holidays approach, our minds and hearts are centered around the gift-giving tradition. Our lives are centered around our loved ones, gratitude, and holiday rituals. One of the most precious gestures you can do this holiday season is gift remembrance. A jewelry memento will always be a reminder of love, a special keepsake that will last forever.

Alba Lusso's Hope Dove Necklace from Beyond Signs collection becomes a daily reminder to expand these qualities and prosper on with life. A Tiny-Treasure Double-Name Necklace from the Above Memory collection can foster a sense of generational belonging. Imagine your great-granddaughter looking down and seeing your name, initials, or birthstone: Alba Lusso's jewelry is an eternal reminder. By bestowing jewelry for your loved ones at a time of mourning, you assist your loved one's restoration...there isn't a better gift to get or receive.

