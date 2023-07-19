Alba Wheels Up Elevates Global Logistics Offering with the Acquisition of VT Mancusi

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move designed to enhance its market-leading position, Alba Wheels Up, a premier provider of global logistics services, announced its acquisition of VT Mancusi, an esteemed provider of customs brokerage and trade compliance services primarily for the flavors and fragrances and related end markets. The partnership aims to bolster Alba Wheels Up's capabilities, diversifying its offering in the customs brokerage and trade compliance arena and positioning it to better cater to the global trade market and enhancing its foreign trade zone expertise.

Damien Stile, CEO, Alba Wheels Up
"We are thrilled to welcome VT Mancusi into the Alba Wheels Up family," said Damien Stile, CEO of Alba Wheels Up. "The strength of VT Mancusi lies in its history of consistent excellence and unwavering commitment to customer service. This acquisition amplifies our service portfolio, allowing us to deliver a broader range of solutions and further solidify our foothold as a top-tier provider of global logistics services."

Echoing this sentiment, Tom Mancusi, President of VT Mancusi, stated, "Joining the team at Alba Wheels Up, a company renowned for its steadfast dedication to customer service, fills us with immense pride. We believe that this partnership will create a synergy that benefits both our companies, and we look forward to working collectively to continue delivering unmatched service to our customers."

The VT Mancusi team will be joining the Alba Wheels Up team at Alba's headquarters in Valley Stream, NY.

About Alba Wheels Up:

Alba Wheels Up is a prominent provider of global logistics services, delivering a comprehensive range of solutions including freight forwarding, customs brokerage, warehousing, and supply chain management. The company is rooted in innovation, reliability, and cost-effectiveness, with a robust global network and a dedicated team of professionals committed to providing superior service. These traits allow Alba Wheels Up to provide innovative logistics solutions tailored to the unique needs of its customers. Visit https://albawheelsup.com/ for more information.

About VT Mancusi:

VT Mancusi excels in providing customs brokerage and trade compliance services. With an experienced team and a solid commitment to excellent customer service, VT Mancusi assists businesses in navigating the complexities of international trade. Their service repertoire includes customs brokerage, compliance consulting, and logistics management.

