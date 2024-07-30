Alba Wheels Up International Brings on Luis Eraña as its New Chief Executive Officer

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alba Wheels Up International ("Alba"), a leader in trade-sensitive customs brokerage and international logistics services, today announced Luis Eraña has been named Chief Executive Officer. The position was previously held by Damien Stile, who takes on a new role as Co-Chairman.

"I'm very excited to be joining Alba as the organization really intensifies the velocity of its growth engine for customer-oriented logistics solutions, regulatory compliance, and trade-sensitive product expertise," commented Eraña.

Luis Eraña, Chief Executive Officer, Alba Wheels Up International

Eraña brings more than three decades of corporate leadership experience, most recently as CEO of ProTrans, which specializes in third-party logistics for manufacturing supply chains within North America.

Prior to ProTrans, Eraña served as CEO of DHL Supply Chain Technology and Aerospace sector, and held various leadership roles with DHL Express Mexico. He has a Bachelor of Engineering in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Panamericana, Mexico City, Mexico; an Executive Management Program certificate from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Dirección de Empresas (IPADE); and is a Certified Six Sigma Green Belt. Eraña currently serves on the board of directors for Rehrig Pacific Co.

Damien Stile, Co-Chairman of Alba, stated, "We are very excited to welcome Luis to Alba. He brings extensive executive leadership and industry expertise that will enable further growth at Alba. I'm eager to get him onboard and engaged with our internal teams and external partners."

Added Damien Stile, "During my time as Co-Founder and CEO, Alba has achieved remarkable growth and industry recognition. Together with our talented leadership team, dedicated employees, and partnership with Southfield Capital, we piloted Alba through significant expansion and growth, spearheaded the integration of numerous acquisitions, and led transformational change throughout the organization to deliver the optimal customer experience. Luis is an exceptional leader who will ensure Alba reaches its full potential with his fresh perspective and exceptional business acumen."

Alba is a globally recognized leader in customs brokerage, international and domestic logistics, cross-border services, and ESG solutions, providing an array of innovative options to clients across trade-sensitive industries. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on tailored services, Alba has established itself as a trusted partner in facilitating international trade with offices in New York, Jersey City, and Central New Jersey, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Norfolk, Miami, Houston, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

