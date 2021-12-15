Alba Wheels Up Names Damien Stile as CEO

Since joining Alba Wheels Up in 1996, Mr. Stile has led its operations team and finance function. He also managed the acquisition and integration of several industry peers over the course of his 25-year tenure. As CEO, Mr. Stile will set corporate strategy and manage overall operations at the industry-leading freight forwarder, customs broker, and e-commerce logistics provider.

Board member Tim Lewis commented, "This is a very important time in the history of Alba Wheels Up. Not only is the company expanding its size and service offerings at an unprecedented rate, but it's doing so in one of the most turbulent environments in supply chain history. Damien's vision and leadership will be invaluable as Alba increases its industry leadership both organically and through strategic acquisitions."

Mr. Stile said, "I am so proud of Alba Wheels Up and the position we've achieved in the industry. It's an inspiration to lead our team of logistics professionals through the next phase of Alba Wheels Up's growth."

Mr. Stile earned an MBA in Entrepreneurship from Babson College Graduate School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Finance from Bentley University.

About Alba Wheels Up

Alba is a logistics company providing customs brokerage, freight forwarding, e-commerce, and other supply chain services for importers and exporters across diverse sectors including apparel, pharmaceuticals, industrial, and food and drugs. The company operates out of its headquarters in Valley Stream, NY, with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, and Jersey City. www.albawheelsup.com

