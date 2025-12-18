AlbaneseCormier Expands National Footprint with Strategic Acquisition of 714,000 Square Foot Open-Air Retail Portfolio

McGowin Park (374,881 SF) in Mobile, Alabama

Bison Hollow Shopping Center (134,798 SF) in Traverse City, Michigan

Oak Brook Square (152,073 SF) in Flint, Michigan

PetSmart & Dick's Anchored Shopping Center (52,302 SF) in Oshkosh, Wisconsin

The portfolio boasts more than 50 tenants, anchored by leading national brands such as a separately owned Costco, Dick's House of Sports, HomeGoods, TJ Maxx, Hobby Lobby, Petco, Old Navy, Sketchers, Ashley Furniture, Starbucks, and more.

"This acquisition provided a unique opportunity to expand our Midwest portfolio with immediate accretive cash flow, while adding one the most dominant super regional centers in the Southeast United States in McGowin Park," said Clinton Mitchell, Chief Investment Officer at AlbaneseCormier. "Scalable opportunities align with our firm's conviction for open-air retail, fueled by resilient demand, limited new supply, and compelling valuations relative to replacement costs."

The Portfolio was acquired from RCG Ventures, with Ben Wineman of Mid America Real Estate representing the Seller.

Since 2001, AlbaneseCormier has been acquiring, managing, leasing, and developing real estate properties across the United States.

Through a clear vision, selective choices, creative hiring, skilled management and a dedicated staff, we have been able to consistently grow a sustainable business that has exceeded 6 million square feet of real estate since inception. As the industry continues to evolve, we are positioned to take advantage of opportunities as they are presented to us.

We are AlbaneseCormier.

