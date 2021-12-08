Albany County Jury Awards Sexual Assault Victim $550,000

The Finkelstein & Partners team, led by trial attorney Nancy Y. Morgan, were determined to fight for justice for this young woman. Attorneys Elyssa Fried, Marie Dusault, Alex Awad and Legal assistants Judy Gentile, Lisa Parkinson and Amanda Chanowski, together with many others, worked to ensure that the jury was given a complete and honest version of events. The jury ultimately determined that the defendant and the Elks Lodge were responsible for the substantial harm they caused and issued a verdict in the plaintiff's favor totaling $550,000.

Lead trial attorney Nancy Morgan stated, "To think that this man could use his position of power to abuse a young woman, and then have the audacity to claim it didn't matter because she had been previously abused, was not going to happen on my watch. This jury verdict sends a message that society is no longer tolerant of the abuse of women, and further, that men in a position of power must – and will – be held accountable. I am very grateful to the members of the jury for their thoughtful verdict."

Our client noted, "I started with another attorney but thankfully, F&P agreed to take my case. Nancy Morgan told me we would have an army to help me, and she was telling the truth. I was very comfortable and impressed from day one. I was upset with the criminal case because I never got to tell my story, but Nancy helped bring my truth to the jury and when they answered yes to the preliminary questions, I started to cry. For me it was not about the money, I felt like I was finally heard. But the money will change my life, I can get help now, I have closure, and I hope to go back to school and get a degree in social work to help other people."

