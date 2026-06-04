Albany ENT & Allergy Services' Chief Strategy Officer Selected as ASCENT 2027 President-Elect

ALBANY, N.Y., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Albany ENT & Allergy Services, PC is proud to announce that Chief Strategy Officer Drew Franklin has been selected as president-elect for 2027 of ASCENT, the national association supporting leadership and operational excellence for otolaryngology (ENT) practice administrators across the country.

Drew Franklin, MBA, FACMPE

Franklin has more than 20 years of experience in otolaryngology practice management and currently leads strategic initiatives at Albany ENT & Allergy Services focused on operational growth, revenue cycle optimization, healthcare analytics, payer strategy, and patient access innovation.

An active ASCENT member for 18 years, Franklin recently served as Chair of ASCENT's Large Group Executive Forum (LGEF) and has previously served on the organization's Leadership Council. He has also presented nationally at ASCENT, American Academy of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery meetings, and OtoForum on topics related to practice management and innovation. Franklin is a Fellow of the American College of Medical Practice Executives and an Adjunct Professor at New York Medical College, where he teaches graduate-level Health Analytics within the MPH program.

"We are incredibly proud to see Drew recognized nationally for his leadership and vision," said Dr. Gavin Setzen, President and CEO at AENT "His commitment to innovation, collaboration, and operational excellence continues to make a significant impact both within our organization and throughout the ENT community."

As ASCENT president-elect, Franklin plans to focus on strengthening benchmarking and collaboration initiatives, expanding practical operational resources for members, supporting leadership development for emerging administrators, and advancing education around AI, automation, and innovative care delivery models.

To learn more about Albany ENT & Allergy Services visit albanyentandallergy.com .

About Albany ENT & Allergy Services

Albany ENT & Allergy Services is a comprehensive practice-including an onsite surgical center and urgent care center, devoted to the care of adults and children with disorders of the ear, nose, throat, head, and neck. With two locations open to serve the Capital Region, the practice specializes in allergy diagnosis, immunotherapy, sinus, nasal, parathyroid, and thyroid surgeries, as well as sleep medicine.

Contact: Jennifer Brandt, 518-512-8419

SOURCE Albany ENT & Allergy Services