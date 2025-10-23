Albany ENT and Allergy Services Continues to Expand Clinical Team, Welcomes Yufan Lin, MD

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Albany ENT & Allergy Services (AENT), the Capital Region's largest private otolaryngology practice, is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Yufan Lin, an otolaryngology-head and neck surgeon, to its growing team of specialists dedicated to the health and quality of life for patients across the Capital Region.

Yufan Lin, MD

Dr. Lin entered the field of otolaryngology with a clear mission, to make an impact on his community through both life-enhancing and life-saving care. His patient-centered approach emphasizes collaboration, compassion, and precision in every aspect of treatment.

Dr. Lin earned dual degrees in human biology and psychology at Dartmouth College and received his medical degree from Albany Medical College, where he graduated summa cum laude, and was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society (AOA). Dr. Lin also received numerous honors including the Alden March Prize for Surgery and the Wesley & Barbara Bradley Prize for Compassionate Care. He went on to complete his residency in Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery at The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, gaining advanced experience at leading institutions such as The James Cancer Center and Nationwide Children's Hospital.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Lin back to the Capital Region and to Albany ENT & Allergy Services," said Dr. Gavin Setzen, CEO & President of Albany ENT & Allergy Services. "His outstanding training, surgical expertise, and commitment to compassionate, patient-centered care make him a wonderful addition to our team and a tremendous asset to our patients and community."

Originally from the Capital Region, Dr. Lin is honored to return home and serve the community that inspired his journey in medicine. He is committed to providing meticulous care and fostering open, collaborative decision-making with his patients.

Albany ENT & Allergy Services is a comprehensive practice including an onsite surgical center and walk-in urgent care facility, devoted to the care of adults and children with disorders of the ear, nose, throat, head, and neck. The practice serves the Capital Region specializing in allergy diagnosis, immunotherapy, sinus, nasal, parathyroid, and thyroid surgeries, as well as sleep medicine.

Contact: Jennifer Brandt

518-512-8419

SOURCE Albany ENT & Allergy Services