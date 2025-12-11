Albany ENT and Allergy Recognized for Third Consecutive Year Among Top Employers in The Capital Region as One of the Best Places to Work

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Albany ENT and Allergy Services (AENT), the Capital Region's preeminent independent private otolaryngology practice, is proud to announce that it has been recognized for the third year in a row as one of the Best Places to Work in the Capital Region by the Albany Business Review.

This recognition reflects the dedication, teamwork, and passion of AENT's entire staff, whose collective commitment to excellence continues to make the practice one of the region's most outstanding workplaces.

The Best Places to Work designation is based on employee feedback collected through a comprehensive survey conducted by the Albany Business Review. Out of more than 100 nominations, Albany ENT and Allergy were named among the top 60 employers across the Capital Region.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized for the third consecutive year as one of the Best Places to Work," said Dr. Gavin Setzen, CEO and President of Albany ENT. "This recognition belongs to our exceptional team—whose dedication to our patients, their colleagues, and our shared mission continues to make this an extraordinary place to work. We celebrate this achievement together."

About Albany ENT & Allergy Services

Albany ENT & Allergy Services is a comprehensive practice including an onsite surgical center and walk-in urgent care facility, devoted to the care of adults and children with disorders of the ear, nose, throat, head, and neck. The practice serves the Capital Region specializing in allergy diagnosis, immunotherapy, sinus, nasal, parathyroid, and thyroid surgeries, as well as sleep medicine.

