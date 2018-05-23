Albany First Student Drivers And Monitors Vote To Join Teamsters Local 294

"We are thrilled to see Albany school bus drivers and monitors join our union's movement to create the best possible standards for workers in private school bus industry," said Local 294 President John Bulgaro. "I would especially like to thank Business Agent Rocco Losavio and Organizer Paul Engel. Their hard work and dedication will ensure that these workers are in a very strong position as they head into negotiations with the company."

First Student provides services for more than 7,000 children in the City of Albany. The workers will immediately be covered under the First Student National Master Agreement, which provides workers with safety provisions, a grievance process, paid leave and other benefits. The Teamsters represent thousands of First Student workers all across the country.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

