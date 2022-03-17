Albany, New York's Prime Commercial Lending Funds the First 5-Star Hotel in Atlanta, GA Through Prime's Real Estate Fund, Prime Capital Ventures

Albany, NY's Prime Commercial Lending Funds the First 5-Star Hotel in Atlanta, GA Through Prime Capital Ventures Tweet this

In addition to The Bailey, Prime Capital Ventures funds large deals on an international scale, as well. Just last month, we gained prominence by committing $17 billion with a South Korean firm for projects in the United States and abroad.

Prime Commercial Lending has been disrupting traditional bank lending by providing innovative capital solutions for high-net-worth projects. We look for borrowers with the vision and drive to bring something new to the marketplace and partner with them to fund their full capital stack so they can break new ground.

To learn more about how Prime Commercial Lending is leading the industry in large balance funding for new and visionary projects and developments, visit our site today.

https://primecommerciallending.com/financial-options/large-balance-commercial-real-project-estate-financing/

About Prime Commercial Lending

Our innovative lending platform provides capital for commercial real estate finance as well as to small, medium and large size businesses. As a private lender and advisory firm, we have the ability to understand our client's needs and properly identify the right financing solution without the obstacles that banks present today.

Prime Commercial Lending

66 S. Pearl Street | 10th Floor

Albany, NY 12207

866-708-4755

SOURCE Prime Commercial Lending