Albaron Partners Holds First and Final Close on $185 Million Healthcare Opportunities Fund

New healthcare-focused private equity fund draws strong support from endowments, funds of funds, and family offices

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Albaron Partners today announced the first and final close of its flagship $185 million blind-pool fund, Albaron Healthcare Opportunities I LP. The fund was significantly oversubscribed, hitting its hard cap in under five months.

Albaron Partners secured commitments from a diversified investor group that includes leading endowments, funds of funds and family offices.

Based in New York, Albaron Partners focuses on investing in North American healthcare and healthcare services companies generating between $1 million and $10 million in EBITDA. The firm leverages its operational expertise and strategic network to help lower middle-market healthcare businesses scale efficiently while maintaining high standards of care.

WHR Capital acted as Albaron Partner's exclusive placement agent and McDermott Will & Schulte served as legal counsel.

About Albaron Partners

Albaron Partners is a New York-based private equity firm dedicated to investing in and growing lower middle-market healthcare and healthcare services companies in North America. By partnering with visionary founders and management teams, Albaron aims to build market-leading businesses that deliver exceptional clinical outcomes and operational excellence. For more information, please visit https://www.albaronpartners.com/.

SOURCE Albaron Partners