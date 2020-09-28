Albatross Capital Partners Invests in a Premier Fertility Practice & Proprietary Physician-Owned Network

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Albatross Capital Partners LLC ("Albatross"), a private investment firm, today announced that on August 1st, 2020 it completed a significant investment to fund an exclusive network of entrepreneurial reproductive endocrinologists in the development of a fertility platform across the United States and select international regions across the globe. Simultaneously, through a separate transaction, Albatross has closed an investment with a Southern California based fertility practice in partnership with internationally recognized Board-Certified physicians specializing in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility.

Albatross and the physician partner network have advantageously positioned themselves to provide the entire spectrum of best in class fertility services with industry leading results and an unprecedented patient experience. "We have built a proprietary model in collaboration with top entrepreneurial minded physicians. The dollars driving the consolidation and the most recent reshuffling activities in the fertility industry have diminished the patient experience significantly and eliminated any real opportunity for up-and-coming physician leaders. The physician network coupled with our continuous strategic investments will create the ultimate patient centric blueprint, which we plan to expand on a significant scale," stated Kolin Ozonian, Managing Partner at Albatross.

Tyler Smith, Managing Partner at Albatross, remarked, "Through strong relationships and access at the highest levels with prominent executives and innovators, we bring physician partners a new wave of products and services that revolutionize the patient experience from start to finish. The management service offerings in the market today are commonplace and lack the value-add capabilities that allow young physicians to own, build and grow their practices through proprietary capabilities unrivaled in any given market. We look forward to providing these unique offerings and supporting physician leaders in their dedication and passion to build something very special."

About Albatross Capital Partners

Albatross Capital Partners is a private investment firm with offices in both Orange County, CA and Houston, TX. Albatross partners with entrepreneurs, making investments into private companies operating across a broad range of sectors with significant growth potential. Albatross invests out of an evergreen, family office capital base that allows for an enduring and flexible approach with a limited portfolio of companies and provides each company with significant support post-investment. Albatross takes a philanthropic approach in all of its investments, going above and beyond to support the local communities in which it conducts business.

