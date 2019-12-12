Albatross Designs Successfully Upcycles Used Shaving Blades into Forks and Spoons to Fight Plastic Pollution

The Take Back Ware process, however, is revolutionary. Few companies to date have sought to close their supply chain loops in such a tight manner and turn waste into a durable, sustainability-catalyzing product. "For us, Take Back Ware represents the kind of paradigm shift we are constantly looking to create. Connecting our shaving business so intimately to a new, actually meaningful product makes Take Back Ware an incredibly special product in itself, and helps draw a map other companies can follow," says Andrew LaCenere, Albatross Designs CEO. "A dining utensil set that's just a little bit easier to 'take back with you wherever you go' may sound mundane to some, but when you add up the negative impact and sheer scale of plastic utensil pollution, you'll soon realize how big of a problem it is."

Making Sustainability Mainstream

Staying true to its belief that sustainable products must be affordable for everyone if they are to have any meaningful impact, Take Back Ware costs just $12.99 per set. Albatross hopes to help spread the merits of reusable silverware through corporate partnerships, sustainability grants to grade school partners, and other community efforts. Though the "Throw Away" mindset is changing quickly around the globe, the reality is that millions of people remain in the dark regarding the significance and scale of the plastic pollution crisis.

Who Is Albatross Designs?

Founded in late 2015 with the goal of eliminating plastic from shaving, Albatross Designs has helped prevent nearly a million shaves with disposable plastic razors. The company currently has several products in its pipeline – from living roofs and evaporative cooling systems to sustainability promoting software—and is driven by a team of passionate professionals determined to use the power of design to protect our planet.

