Albatroz Therapeutics Soars into Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JLABS Singapore

SINGAPORE, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Albatroz Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing novel therapies against cancer and other indications, today announced its membership of Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JLABS Singapore.

"We are thrilled to join the vibrant life science community at JLABS," said Dr. Frederic Bard, CEO of Albatroz Therapeutics. "This membership provides Albatroz with invaluable access to mentorship, infrastructure, and industry connections that will be instrumental in propelling our groundbreaking therapies towards the clinic."

Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment

Albatroz Therapeutics is at the forefront of developing targeted therapies that address critical unmet needs in oncology. The company's lead programs focus on disrupting key pathways that result in tumor growth and metastasis. By joining JLABS Singapore, Albatroz gains access to a supportive ecosystem that will expedite the translation of its scientific discoveries into life-saving treatments for patients worldwide.

Looking Ahead

"We are confident that our membership with JLABS Singapore will significantly contribute to the success of Albatroz Therapeutics," Dr. Bard concluded. "We are committed to working diligently to bring our novel therapies to fruition and transform the landscape of cancer treatment."

About Albatroz Therapeutics

Albatroz Therapeutics is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative treatments for cancer, arthritis and other diseases where tissue remodeling is prevalent. The company leverages its deep scientific expertise to identify and target critical pathways involved in the degradation of tissues. Albatroz is committed to translating cutting-edge research into effective therapies that improve the lives of patients.

