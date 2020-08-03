Albek de Mexico S.A. de C.V. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of All Hand Sanitizers Due to Potential Presence of Undeclared Methanol

SAN JUAN del RIO QUERETARO, Mexico, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ALBEK de Mexico S.A. de C.V. is voluntarily recalling all lots and all brands of hand sanitizer currently in US distribution to the consumer level. The products were manufactured between November 7, 2019 and June 28, 2020.

This recall is being initiated out of an abundance of caution due to detection of methanol in hand sanitizer samples manufactured by Albek when product was presented for import into the United States.

ALBEK de Mexico S.A. de C.V. is voluntarily recalling all lots and all brands of hand sanitizer currently in US distribution to the consumer level.

Risk Statement: Substantial methanol exposure could result in serious health effects (including nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, severe abdominal pain, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, nervous system damage) or death. Persons using methanol-based products on their hands may be at risk. Young children who accidently ingest them and adolescents and adults who drink such products are most at risk for methanol poisoning. To date, there have been no reports of serious adverse events related to the products in the scope of this recall.

Recalled Products: The products are labeled for use as a hand sanitizer (or "antiseptic") and are packaged for several nationwide distributors in a variety of formats as indicated in the table as follows:

BRANDS: Nuuxsan Modesa Assured Assured Next











Product Name Nuuxsan Instant Hand Sanitizer Modesa Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Aloe Vera Assured Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe Assured Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera Next Hand Sanitizer NDC 72758-005-02 72758-001-08 72758-011-23 72758-010-23 72758-009-23 50066-605-08 Sizes 8 fl oz 8 fl oz 8 fl oz 8 fl oz 8 fl oz UPC 713620000175 32251380426 639277928597 639277928610 650240053573 Affected Lots All Lot #s 1931104AL 1931101AL 1931102AL The affected lots end in: 1001, 1002, 1003, 1004, 1005

These products were distributed nationwide in the United States beginning on November 15, 2019.

Albek is partnering with its distributors, who will help notify their customers by phone calls, emails, and/or mailed letters and is arranging for return of all recalled products. Consumers, distributors, and retailers that have product which is being recalled should stop use or distribution and return to place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Albek de Mexico S.A. de C.V. during the business hours business hours: 9:00am – 5:00pm (CT)

Telephone: 52 1 427 101 8200 ext. 102

Email: [email protected]

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these products.

Adverse reactions from use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online : www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm

: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Media Contact Name:

Manuel Beltrán M.

52 1 427 101 8200 ext. 102

SOURCE Albek de Mexico S.A. de C.V.