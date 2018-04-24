Albemarle and DuPont Announce Collaboration in Hydroprocessing

Albemarle and DuPont announce their exclusive collaboration in licensing the IsoTherming® hydroprocessing technology and providing aftermarket products and services.

"We are excited to collaborate with DuPont in supporting the IsoTherming® technology," said Annemie Donkers, VP Clean Fuels Technologies at Albemarle. "We look forward to further development of our IsoTherming® catalyst application know-how with DuPont, to meet our clients' most challenging process conditions."

Eli Ben-Shoshan, Global Business Leader, DuPont Clean Technologies, adds, "Albemarle is a trusted catalyst manufacturer in the industry which is why we pursued a partnership with them. Together, we offer the global refining and mid-stream industries unique IsoTherming® solutions for hydrotreating and mild hydrocracking backed by solid hydroprocessing expertise and cutting-edge innovation."

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. We power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, from energy and communications to transportation and electronics. Working side-by-side with our customers, we develop value-added, customized solutions that make them more competitive. Our solutions combine the finest technology and ingredients with the knowledge and know-how of our highly experienced and talented team of operators, scientists and engineers.

Discovering and implementing new and better performance-based sustainable solutions is what motivates all of us. We think beyond business-as-usual to drive innovations that create lasting value. Albemarle employs approximately 5,400 people and serves customers in approximately 100 countries. We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

About DuPont Clean Technologies

DuPont Clean Technologies applies real-world experience, history of innovation, problem-solving success and strong brands to help organizations operate safely and with the highest level of performance, reliability, energy efficiency and environmental integrity. The Clean Technologies portfolio includes STRATCO® alkylation technology for production of clean, high-octane gasoline; IsoTherming® hydroprocessing technology for desulfurization of motor fuels; MECS® sulfuric acid production and regeneration technologies; BELCO® air quality control systems for FCC flue gas scrubbing and other refinery scrubbing applications; MECS® DynaWave® technology for sulfur recovery and tail gas-treating solutions; and a comprehensive suite of aftermarket service and solutions offerings. Learn more about DuPont Clean Technologies at www.cleantechnologies.dupont.com.

About DowDuPont Specialty Products Division

DowDuPont Specialty Products, a division of DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP), is a global innovation leader with highly differentiated materials, ingredients and capabilities that help transform industries and everyday life. DowDuPont Specialty Products includes five technology-driven businesses: Electronic Technologies, Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Protective Solutions and Sustainable Solutions. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver real-world products and smart solutions across multiple high-value markets. DowDuPont intends to separate the Specialty Products division into an independent, publicly traded company. More information can be found www.dow-dupont.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding Albemarle Corporation's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

