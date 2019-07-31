Albemarle Announces Amendment to its Definitive Agreement with Mineral Resources Limited to Form Lithium Joint Venture in Western Australia

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today amendments to its transaction with Mineral Resources Limited (MRL) (ASX: MIN) under the Asset Sale and Share Subscription Agreement (Agreement) that was entered into on December 14, 2018.

Under the revised arrangements, upon closing of the transaction, Albemarle will acquire 60% ownership of MRL's Wodgina hard rock lithium mine in Western Australia and form a 60-40 joint venture with MRL to operate the mine and battery grade lithium hydroxide production facilities.

Under the revised arrangements, Albemarle will pay US$820 million in cash at closing and transfer a 40% interest in two, 25 ktpa lithium hydroxide conversion units being built by ALB in Kemerton, Western Australia.

It is anticipated that the 50 ktpa lithium hydroxide conversion capacity at Kemerton will be commissioned in stages starting in the first half of 2021. The timing and location of any further lithium hydroxide conversion capacity in this joint venture will be based on market dynamics, the forecasted demand of customers and will be funded 60-40 by ALB and MRL.

ALB will continue to have responsibility for the marketing of all product produced by the joint venture.

"The ALB-MRL joint venture will generate great value by bringing together the mining expertise of MRL and the conversion process and market knowledge of Albemarle," said Luke Kissam, CEO of Albemarle. "The changes to the transaction accelerate the joint venture's ability to bring lithium hydroxide to the market to serve the commitments made to Albemarle's customers through our long term agreements. This also allows Albemarle to reduce its capital spend for the foreseeable future while preserving greater flexibility and options for any such capacity additions in the future."

The amendments to the transaction have been approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2019 subject to receipt of any required regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Additional information about this amended joint venture arrangement can be found in a current report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Additional details and commentary will be provided during Albemarle's Q2, 2019 earnings call on Thursday, August 8 at 9:00am E.T.

