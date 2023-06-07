Albemarle Announces New Leadership at Ketjen

News provided by

Albemarle Corporation

07 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and HOUSTON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation, a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, announced the appointment of Michael J. Simmons to president of its wholly owned subsidiary, Ketjen Corporation, effective today. Simmons succeeds Raphael Crawford who will remain with the company through a transition period. 

"Raphael has been instrumental in the formation of Ketjen as a wholly owned subsidiary and we are grateful for his leadership role in this important transition for our people and our customers," said Kent Masters, CEO, Albemarle. 

Simmons brings more than 30 years of experience to Ketjen having served in both public and private companies as an operating executive and a director/advisor with expertise in strategic planning, operational excellence, and team development. He began his career at GE, becoming CEO of the PII Pipeline Solutions unit of GE Oil & Gas. Simmons served as a group president at Houston-based Shawcor and most recently was a senior partner at Vantage Consulting, a business advisory service specializing in strategy, execution and leadership for energy, financial, and medical clients. 

"Michael's industry and management experience in creating value is right for the Ketjen business, customers, and team members," said Masters. "Ketjen solutions have a powerful role to play in helping customers across the global energy landscape." 

Simmons is a graduate of California State University, Fullerton, with a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He is based at Ketjen's headquarters in Houston, Texas.

About Ketjen 
Ketjen is a provider of advanced catalyst solutions to leading producers in the petrochemical, refining and specialty chemicals industries. From fluidized catalytic cracking to clean fuels solutions to hydro-processing to organometallics and curatives, Ketjen delivers safe and reliable solutions that increase production performance and business value. A wholly owned subsidiary of Albemarle Corporation, Ketjen Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and serves global customers through operations in 27 markets. For more information, visit ketjen.com

About Albemarle 
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allow us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com and on Twitter @AlbemarleCorp. 

Albemarle regularly posts information to our website, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses, and the markets we serve. 

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

Also from this source

Albemarle Corporation Named to Fortune 500

Albemarle 2022 Sustainability Report Highlights Strong Progress Toward Goals

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.