Albemarle Appoints Michelle T. Collins and Mark R. Widmar to Board of Directors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed Michelle T. Collins and Mark R. Widmar to the Board, effective February 26, 2026. Collins will join the Board's Audit & Finance Committee and Governance & Public Policy Committee. Widmar will join the Executive Compensation & Talent Development Committee and Safety, Sustainability, Operations & Capital Committee.

Collins brings more than 40 years of audit and advisory related experience to the Board. She is a former Vice Chair, Senior Audit Partner, and National Automotive Sector Leader for Deloitte & Touche LLP, working with Deloitte's largest global clients from 1996 until her recent retirement. Ms. Collins also served on the Deloitte & Touche U.S. Board of Directors for six years where she served as Vice Chair, Chair of the Finance and Audit Committee and Chair of the Governance Committee.

"Michelle will bring a wealth of leadership experience to the Board, honed over decades of service in audit and advisory roles," said Albemarle Chairman and CEO Kent Masters. "Her expertise in financial reporting, technology, business transformation, governance, and risk management will be a valuable asset to our Board and our shareholders."

Widmar brings extensive executive leadership experience to the Board of Directors. Since 2016, he has served as Chief Executive Officer of First Solar, following earlier roles as the company's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer. Before joining First Solar, he was Chief Financial Officer at GrafTech International Ltd. from 2006 to 2011 and previously served in financial leadership roles at NCR Inc., Dell Inc., and various other global, public organizations. Widmar began his career in 1987 as an accountant with Ernst & Young.

"Through his experience as both a CEO and CFO, Mark will bring significant public company management and board experience, along with deep knowledge in global supply chains, operations, emerging markets, and government affairs," Masters said. "His background and capabilities will benefit our Board and support Albemarle's long-term strategy."

The appointments of Ms. Collins and Mr. Widmar are part of the Board's regular succession planning, and reflect its continued commitment to effective oversight, strong corporate governance, and long-term value creation.

