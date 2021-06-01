Albemarle Completes Sale of Fine Chemistry Services Business to W. R. Grace & Co.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, today announced that it has completed the sale of its Fine Chemistry Services business to W. R. Grace & Co. for approximately $570 million, consisting of $300 million in cash, and the issuance to Albemarle of preferred equity of a W. R. Grace & Co. subsidiary having an aggregate stated value of $270 million. The sale includes Albemarle's operations in Tyrone, Pennsylvania and South Haven, Michigan.

"The sale of our Fine Chemistry Services business has enabled us to unlock substantial value from our portfolio of quality assets," said Albemarle's CEO Kent Masters. "With the proceeds from this transaction, we have enhanced our available resources to execute our long-term growth strategy."

BofA Securities acted as exclusive financial advisor to Albemarle and Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP acted as legal advisor in connection with this transaction.

