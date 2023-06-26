ALBEMARLE CORPORATION CEO KENT MASTERS NAMED TO BARRON'S TOP CEOS OF 2023

Highlights company's strong leadership, focus on partnering with customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, today announced that Kent Masters, Albemarle's Chief Executive Officer, has been named to Barron's Top CEOs of 2023. The list of 25 CEOs was chosen by a panel of Barron's editors and reporters through a process of nomination, screening and debate.

Masters' inclusion on the list highlights the company's strong leadership, ongoing growth strategy and commitment to partnering with customers to find solutions in today's dynamic marketplace. Albemarle is dedicated to driving sustainable growth and delivering superior results with people and planet in mind.

"This recognition is really about our people. We have an extraordinary team at Albemarle committed to our customers and the communities where we live and work," said Masters. "Together, we are contributing to a healthier, safer and more sustainable future for all."

