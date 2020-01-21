Albemarle Corporation Included in 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today it is one of 325 companies across 50 industries included in the 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI).

Through disclosure of gender-related metrics using the GEI framework, the firms included in the 2020 GEI have provided a comprehensive look at their investment in workplace gender equality and the communities in which they operate. Albemarle was included in this year's index for scoring at, or above, a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework's five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

"We are excited that Albemarle's commitment to transparency and leadership in gender equality has resulted in this recognition from the Bloomberg GEI," said Luke Kissam, Albemarle CEO. "By setting, and measuring, company-wide goals that support gender equality globally we will continue to deliver on Albemarle's values, purpose and strategy for our employees, customers and shareholders."

The GEI, an unranked index, tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation, and transparency. This year, Bloomberg expanded the eligibility for inclusion in the index to nearly 6,000 companies across 84 countries and regions.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. We power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, from energy and communications to transportation and electronics. Working side-by-side with our customers, we develop value-added, customized solutions that make them more competitive. Our solutions combine the finest technology and ingredients with the knowledge and know-how of our highly experienced and talented team of operators, scientists and engineers.

Discovering and implementing new and better performance-based sustainable solutions is what motivates all of us. We think beyond business-as-usual to drive innovations that create lasting value. Albemarle employs approximately 5,400 people and serves customers in approximately 100 countries. We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

