Albemarle Corporation to Host 2021 Investor Day on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today its plans to host a virtual Investor Day on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.

Albemarle CEO Kent Masters and CFO Scott Tozier will present alongside other members of Albemarle's executive management team, providing insights related to strategies and goals for the overall company and specific business units. The presentation will begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. EDT and is expected to conclude at approximately 12:30 p.m. EDT.

Registration for the event can be found here.

A live audio webcast of this event will be available on Albemarle's website at http://investors.albemarle.com and by phone. Further details will be shared as the event date approaches.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine, and catalysts. We think beyond business-as-usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding Albemarle Corporation's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

Related Links

http://www.albemarle.com

