Albemarle Corporation to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at TD Cowen Sustainability Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, today announced that Scott Tozier, chief financial officer, and Meredith Bandy, vice president of investor relations and sustainability, will participate in a fireside chat at TD Cowen Sustainability Week on Tuesday, June 6.

The fireside chat is scheduled from 1:10 p.m. to 1:40 p.m. EDT. The webcast will be accessible at the time of the event through the Events and Presentations page on Albemarle's website at http://investors.albemarle.com. A webcast replay will be posted to the company's website immediately following the conclusion of the event and will be available for 30 days.

A copy of the presentation will be posted to the company's Investor Relations section of its website at http://investors.albemarle.com before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on the same day as the event.

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allow us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers.  Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com and on Twitter @AlbemarleCorp.

Albemarle regularly posts information to its website, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

