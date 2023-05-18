Albemarle Corporation to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at TD Cowen Sustainability Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, today announced that Scott Tozier, chief financial officer, and Meredith Bandy, vice president of investor relations and sustainability, will participate in a fireside chat at TD Cowen Sustainability Week on Tuesday, June 6.

The fireside chat is scheduled from 1:10 p.m. to 1:40 p.m. EDT. The webcast will be accessible at the time of the event through the Events and Presentations page on Albemarle's website at http://investors.albemarle.com. A webcast replay will be posted to the company's website immediately following the conclusion of the event and will be available for 30 days.

A copy of the presentation will be posted to the company's Investor Relations section of its website at http://investors.albemarle.com before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on the same day as the event.

