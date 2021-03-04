Albemarle Corporation to Present at Goldman Sachs Chemical Intensity Days

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that Eric Norris, President, Lithium, will present at the Goldman Sachs Chemical Intensity Days on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 9:45 a.m. ET.

The webcast and presentation materials will be accessible at the time of the event through the Events and Presentations page on Albemarle's website at http://investors.albemarle.com.

