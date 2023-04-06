Albemarle Corporation to Release First-Quarter 2023 Earnings Results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Apr 06, 2023, 16:30 ET
CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced today that it will release its first-quarter 2023 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
The company will hold its conference call to discuss first-quarter 2023 results on Thursday, May 4, at 9:00 a.m. ET. This call will be webcast and can be accessed through Albemarle Corporation's website at http://investors.albemarle.com, via the webcast link below or by phone at the following numbers:
PARTICIPANT INFORMATION (Public):
United States: 1 833.470.1428
United States (Local): 1.404.975.4839
All other locations: +1 404.662.2808
Participant Access code: 741195
Participants will need to enter the participant access code before being met by an operator.
Webcast Details
Event Title: Q1 2023 Albemarle Corporation Earnings Conference Call
Event Date: May 4, 2023
Start Time: 09:00 AM (GMT-04:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Attendee URL (Public):
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/554774659
To avoid registration wait times, participants are encouraged to use the webcast link as the primary listening source. If a caller is anticipating asking a question, please dial in 15 minutes before the start of the call to be placed in the queue early.
An online replay of this call will be available on Albemarle Corporation's website (for 12 months) and by phone at the following numbers (for 7 days):
Accessing the telephone replay
A recording will be available until Thurs., May 11, 2023
US (Local): 1.929.458.6194
US Toll Free: 1.866.813.9403
Canada: 1.226.828.7578
All other locations: +44.204.525.0658
Access Code: 729468
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global leader in transforming essential resources such as lithium and bromine into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. Together with our world-class resources, technical and process knowledge, and safety and sustainability performance, we partner with our customers to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect, and protect. We are committed to building a more resilient world where people and planet thrive. Learn more about Albemarle at www.albemarle.com and at @albemarlecorp on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
Albemarle regularly posts information to its website, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.
