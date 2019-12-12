Albemarle Hosts Investor Day and Provides Update on Long-term Strategy

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, will discuss its strategy to deliver profitable growth, accelerate operational efficiency and improve free cash flow to drive shareholder value at its 2019 Investor Day today in New York City.

Chairman and CEO Luke Kissam, EVP and Chief Financial Officer Scott Tozier, and Global Business Unit executives will present an in-depth review of business strategies, operations and financial objectives.

"We have made great progress against the financial targets we communicated at our 2017 Investor Day," said Luke Kissam, Albemarle CEO. "Today, we are putting another stake in the ground by providing 2024 targets. We are confident in our ability to drive long-term value for stakeholders given our competitive advantages as we execute a clear strategy focused on growth and efficiency to generate significant cash."

Key Themes at Today's Event:

Albemarle has built industry-leading, competitively-advantaged positions across its portfolio

has built industry-leading, competitively-advantaged positions across its portfolio Strong secular trends support long-term growth in EBITDA and free cash flow

The company is continuously focused on product quality, talent, low-cost operations and effective management of resources and assets

Product solutions are key enablers to a more sustainable world; embedding sustainability into strategic decision making

Strong balance sheet provides financial flexibility and poised to generate significant free cash flow

Introducing 2024 Financial Outlook



2024 Target 5-Year CAGR





Revenue1 $4.4B - $5.0B 6.0% - 9.0% Lithium

12% - 17% Bromine

1.5% - 2.5% Refining Catalysts

3.0% - 5.0% Adjusted EBITDA $1.5M - $1.8M 9.0% - 13.0% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 32.0% - 36.0%

Free Cash Flow $0.8B -$1.0B



Key Assumptions:

5% annual dividend growth

$100 million sustainable run-rate savings from cost reduction initiative by 2021

sustainable run-rate savings from cost reduction initiative by 2021 20% effective tax rate

Currency flat at Nov. 30, 2019 , rate

Kissam added, "We continue to see significant growth potential supported by increasing EV penetration of new car sales and are investing in operational excellence, technology and talent to take advantage of strong secular trends. We expect that our portfolio will generate high levels of cash flow, providing financial flexibility to invest as demand increases. With access to the world's best resources and low-cost operations, we are confident in Albemarle's future and ability to deliver shareholder returns over the long term."

1Pro forma comparison excludes Performance Catalysts Solutions (PCS), Fine Chemistry Services (FCS), and previously divested businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

