Albemarle Named to Corporate Responsibility Magazine's 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

"For Albemarle, being a good corporate citizen is a vital part of who we are and how we operate on a global scale," said Luke Kissam, Albemarle Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This recognition continues to emphasize our commitment to responsible care for our customers, shareholders, employees and the communities in which we live and work across the world."

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens List documents 260 ESG data points of disclosure and performance measures – harvested from publicly available information in seven categories: environment, climate change, employee relations, human rights, governance, finance and philanthropy & community support. The list ranks the Russell 1000 Index.

"CR Magazine is proud to present the only ESG ranking list that doesn't rely on self-reporting," said Dave Armon, publisher of CR Magazine. "Each year, the 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking measures the success of the Brands Taking Stands movement by celebrating the most successful, most transparent companies that report on their responsible practices. We congratulate those honored on this year's list for their commitment to corporate responsibility."

CR Magazine is America's leading voice on corporate responsibility, providing case studies, analyzing best practices and tracking trends in ESG. For access to the full 100 Best Corporate Citizens List visit: http://www.thecro.com.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. We power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, from energy and communications to transportation and electronics. Working side-by-side with our customers, we develop value-added, customized solutions that make them more competitive. Our solutions combine the finest technology and ingredients with the knowledge and know-how of our highly experienced and talented team of operators, scientists and engineers.

Discovering and implementing new and better performance-based sustainable solutions is what motivates all of us. We think beyond business-as-usual to drive innovations that create lasting value. Albemarle employs approximately 5,400 people and serves customers in approximately 100 countries. We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens List was first published in 1999 in Business Ethics Magazine, and has been managed by CR Magazine since 2007. To compile the list, every company in the Russell 1000, the highest ranked stocks in the Russell 3000 Index of publicly held U.S. companies, is ranked according to 260 data points.

3BL Media is the publisher of CR Magazine (www.thecro.com), the leading voice of the corporate responsibility profession and the publisher of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking. Together with the Corporate Responsible Association, CR Magazine presents COMMIT!Forum, Oct. 23-25, 2018, at MGM National Harbor, just outside Washington, D.C. The theme is Brands Taking Stands – The Long View.

3BL Media is the world's leading communications partner for purpose-driven organizations. Through targeted content distribution, multimedia promotions and hands-on learning experiences, 3BL Media amplifies the stories, experiences and perspectives of companies, NGOs and nonprofits through an unrivaled network of corporate responsibility and sustainability professionals, influencers and audiences. Learn more here.

