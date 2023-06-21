Albemarle Named to TIME's List of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies

List debut recognizes company's essential role in building a more resilient world 

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, today announced it has been named to TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies list. The annual list highlights companies making an extraordinary impact around the world, evaluated on impact, innovation, ambition, and success.  

The news follows Albemarle's first inclusion on the Fortune 500 rankings, reflecting the company's growth from its expertise in bringing natural resources like lithium and bromine to market. Albemarle's work with these natural elements is essential to critical innovations from electric vehicles to flame retardant properties for anything with a circuit board. 

"This recognition is a direct reflection of our purpose: to enable a more resilient world," said Kent Masters, Chief Executive Officer of Albemarle. "Our engineers, scientists, site support staff and business leaders are privileged to partner every day with like-minded customers, communities and policy makers to advance solutions for modern living with both people and planet in mind." 

To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations from its global network of contributors and correspondents as well as from outside experts. The result is a diverse group of 100 businesses helping chart an essential path forward. See Albemarle's profile here and the full list at time.com/100companies

For more information about Albemarle Corporation, please visit www.albemarle.com. To learn more about the progress Albemarle is making toward its sustainability goals, please visit the 2022 Sustainability Report.  

About Albemarle 

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com and on Twitter @AlbemarleCorp. 

Albemarle regularly posts information to our website, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses, and the markets we serve. 

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

