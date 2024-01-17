Albemarle Outlines Actions to Preserve Growth, Reduce Costs and Optimize Cash Flow

Proactive measures to re-phase growth investments and optimize cost structure to generate long-term financial flexibility and unlock >$750 million of cash flow over the near term

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, today outlined a series of proactive measures underway to re-phase its organic growth investments and optimize its cost structure in response to changing end-market conditions, particularly in the lithium value chain. These actions are designed to unlock cash flow over the near term and generate long-term financial flexibility.

Albemarle expects its 2024 capital expenditures to be in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion, down from approximately $2.1 billion in 2023. This new level of spending reflects a re-phasing of larger projects in the near term to focus on those that are significantly progressed, near completion and in startup. Decisions made by the company include to:

Commission the Meishan lithium conversion facility, which reached mechanical completion at the end of 2023;

Complete commissioning activities for Trains 1 and 2 at the Kemerton lithium conversion facility and focus construction on Train 3;

Prioritize permitting activities at the Kings Mountain spodumene resource and defer spending at the Richburg mega-flex lithium conversion facility;

Defer investment for the Albemarle Technology Park in North Carolina; and

Limit sustaining capital spending to the most critical health, safety, environmental, and site maintenance projects.

The company is also pursuing actions to optimize its cost structure, reducing costs by approximately $95 million annually, primarily related to sales, general, and administrative expenses, including a reduction in headcount and lower spending on contracted services. Albemarle expects to realize more than $50 million of these cost savings in 2024 and to pursue additional cash management actions primarily related to working capital.

"The actions we are taking allow us to advance near-term growth and preserve future opportunities as we navigate the dynamics of our key end-markets," said Albemarle CEO, Kent Masters. "The long-term fundamentals for our business are strong and we remain committed to operating in a safe and sustainable manner. As a market leader, Albemarle has access to world-class resources and industry-leading technology, along with a suite of organic projects to capture growth."

Related to the actions announced today, Albemarle will record a charge in the first quarter of 2024, primarily associated with severance and related benefit costs, exit and disposal activities, and asset write-downs.

The company will provide further details on its conference call to announce full-year 2023 results at 9:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

