Albemarle Reports Net Sales Increase of 10% for Third Quarter 2023

Third-Quarter 2023 and Recent Highlights

(Unless otherwise stated, all percentage changes represent year-over-year comparisons)



Net sales of $2.3 billion , an increase of 10%

, an increase of 10% Net income of $302.5 million , or $2.57 per diluted share

, or per diluted share Adjusted diluted EPS of $2.74

Adjusted EBITDA of $453.3 million

Signed agreements with Caterpillar Inc. to collaborate on solutions to support the full circular battery value chain and sustainable mining operations

Received $90 million critical materials award from the U.S. Department of Defense to support restart of Kings Mountain, NC mine

critical materials award from the U.S. Department of Defense to support restart of mine Completed the previously disclosed transaction to amend and simplify the MARBL joint venture with Mineral Resources Limited

On track to achieve more than $170 million in productivity benefits in 2023

in productivity benefits in 2023 2023 net sales are now expected to increase approximately 30% to 35% year-over-year and 2023 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be flat to slightly down year-over-year

"Albemarle grew net sales by 10%, driven by higher volumes in our Energy Storage business," said Albemarle CEO Kent Masters. "In the third quarter, we formed new strategic partnerships and streamlined our existing MARBL joint venture to better position Albemarle for long-term growth. Our investments across the globe continue to progress, with the Meishan project ahead of schedule for completion in early 2024. Through our operating model, Albemarle Way of Excellence, we are on track to achieve more than $170 million in productivity benefits in 2023 and expect to achieve additional benefits in 2024 as we continue to operate with a disciplined approach."

2023 Corporate Outlook

The company's full-year 2023 outlook reflects expected financial performance assuming recent lithium market pricing continues for the remainder of the year, as consistent with our standard practice. Net sales are expected to increase 30% to 35% over the prior year, primarily driven by new mining and conversion capacity delivering 30% to 35% volumetric growth in Energy Storage. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be flat to down 5% year over year, primarily due to lower Energy Storage pricing as well as the realization of higher spodumene pricing in costs of goods sold from our JV-owned mines. Net cash from operations is expected to be in the range of $600 million to $800 million for the full year 2023. The company's capital expenditures are expected to be between $1.9 billion and $2.1 billion for 2023.



FY 2023 Outlook as of August 2, 2023

FY 2023 Outlook as of November 1, 2023 Net sales $10.4 - $11.5 billion

$9.5 - $9.8 billion Adjusted EBITDA(a) $3.8 - $4.4 billion

$3.2 - $3.4 billion Adjusted EBITDA Margin(a) 37% - 38%

34% - 35% Adjusted Diluted EPS(a) $25.00 - $29.50

$21.50 - $23.50 Net Cash from Operations $1.2 - $1.8 billion

$600 - $800 million Capital Expenditures $1.9 - $2.1 billion

$1.9 - $2.1 billion





(a) The company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, as the company is unable to estimate significant non-recurring or unusual items without unreasonable effort. See "Additional Information regarding Non-GAAP Measures" for more information.

Third Quarter 2023 Results

In millions, except per share amounts Q3 2023

Q3 2022

$ Change

% Change Net sales $ 2,310.6

$ 2,091.8

$ 218.8

10.5 % Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ 302.5

$ 897.2

$ (594.7)

(66.3) % Adjusted EBITDA(a) $ 453.3

$ 1,190.0

$ (736.7)

(61.9) % Diluted earnings per share $ 2.57

$ 7.61

$ (5.04)

(66.2) % Non-operating pension and OPEB items(a) —

(0.03)







Non-recurring and other unusual items(a) 0.17

(0.08)







Adjusted diluted earnings per share(a)(b) $ 2.74

$ 7.50

$ (4.76)

(63.5) %





(a) See Non-GAAP Reconciliations for further details. (b) Totals may not add due to rounding.

Net sales for the third quarter of 2023 were $2.3 billion compared to $2.1 billion for the prior-year quarter. The 10% increase was driven by increased volumes in Energy Storage and higher pricing in Ketjen. Net income attributable to Albemarle of $302.5 million decreased by $594.7 million and adjusted EBITDA of $453.3 million decreased by $736.7 million from the prior-year quarter primarily due to lower lithium market pricing and higher spodumene pricing in costs of goods sold being only partially offset by higher equity income due to inventory timing.

The effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2023 was 5.4% compared to 22.7% in the same period of 2022. On an adjusted basis, the effective income tax rates were 3.1% and 23.2% for the third quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively, with the decrease primarily due to changes in the geographic income mix.

Business Segment Results

Beginning January 1, 2023, the company re-segmented its operating business units. The results from 2022 are recast to align with the new structure.

Energy Storage Results

In millions Q3 2023

Q3 2022

$ Change

% Change Net Sales $ 1,697.2

$ 1,414.1

$ 283.1

20.0 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 407.5

$ 1,084.6

$ (677.2)

(62.4) %

Energy Storage net sales for the third quarter of 2023 were $1.7 billion, an increase of $283.1 million (+20%) due to higher volumes (+40%) related to the La Negra III/IV expansion in Chile, production from our processing plant in Qinzhou, China, and higher tolling volumes to meet growing customer demand. Adjusted EBITDA of $407.5 million decreased $677.2 million as higher spodumene pricing in costs of goods sold was only partially offset by higher equity income due to inventory timing.

2023 Energy Storage Outlook

Energy Storage net sales for the full year are estimated to range between $7.0 billion and $7.2 billion, below our previous outlook primarily due to lower lithium market index pricing. Energy Storage volumes are projected to increase 30% to 35% in 2023 compared to 2022. Full year realized pricing increases are expected to range from 15% to 20% compared to the prior year, assuming recent lithium market prices continue through the remainder of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be between $2.9 billion and $3.0 billion, below our previous outlook due to lower expected pricing and lower sales volumes at our Talison joint venture.

In October, Albemarle finalized simplified commercial arrangements related to its MARBL joint venture. Under the revised agreements, Albemarle will take full ownership of the Kemerton lithium processing facility and 50% ownership of the Wodgina spodumene mine in Australia and will retain full ownership of the Qinzhou and Meishan lithium processing facilities in China.

Albemarle continues to expand its global portfolio of lithium conversion capacity and world-class resource portfolio with several notable developments in the third quarter. In August, the company completed a $82 million investment in Patriot Battery Metals and continues to assess potential high-return organic and inorganic opportunities. In Chile, the Salar Yield Improvement Project is ramping to capacity as expected. In China, the construction of Meishan is progressing on-budget and ahead of schedule with mechanical completion expected in early 2024.

Specialties Results

In millions Q3 2023

Q3 2022

$ Change

% Change Net Sales $ 352.7

$ 441.9

$ (89.2)

(20.2) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 46.3

$ 133.6

$ (87.3)

(65.3) %

Specialties net sales for the third quarter of 2023 were $352.7 million, a decrease of $89.2 million (-20%) primarily due to lower volumes (-7%) and lower prices (-13%). Adjusted EBITDA of $46.3 million decreased $87.3 million. Both volumes and prices were impacted by weaker demand, particularly for consumer electronics.

2023 Specialties Outlook

Albemarle is updating its 2023 outlook for Specialties net sales to approximately $1.5 billion, with adjusted EBITDA estimated from $300 million to $320 million. Adjusted EBITDA 2023 margins are expected to be down year-over-year primarily due to continued weakness in certain end-use markets including consumer and industrial electronics and elastomers partially offset by strong demand in other end-markets, such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture and oilfield services. We continue to monitor the impact of the ongoing situation in the Middle East on our operations. To date, Specialties operations continue as usual without supply chain disruption.

Ketjen Results

In millions Q3 2023

Q3 2022

$ Change

% Change Net Sales $ 260.7

$ 235.8

$ 24.9

10.6 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 15.2

$ 4.6

$ 10.5

227.1 %

Ketjen net sales of $260.7 million for the third quarter of 2023 were up 11% compared to the previous year due to higher prices (+8%), primarily from fluid catalytic cracking and clean fuel technologies. Adjusted EBITDA of $15.2 million increased $10.5 million largely due to higher prices and lower energy costs.

2023 Ketjen Outlook

Albemarle expects Ketjen net sales of approximately $1.1 billion and an adjusted EBITDA range of $100 million to $120 million for 2023. The reduced adjusted EBITDA outlook primarily reflects impacts from timing of shipments and customer mix.

Cash Flow and Capital Deployment

Cash from operations of $1.4 billion for the nine-months ended September 30, 2023 increased $467.9 million versus the prior year period. This was driven by increased adjusted EBITDA and dividends received from equity investments, partially offset by working capital changes that were primarily due to the increase in receivables and inventories from higher lithium prices. Capital expenditures of $1.5 billion increased by $649.3 million versus the prior-year period as the company invested in Energy Storage and Specialties capacity to support growth.

Albemarle's primary capital allocation priorities are to invest in organic and inorganic opportunities to drive profitable growth, maintain its financial flexibility and investment grade credit rating, and fund its dividends.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2023, Albemarle had estimated liquidity of approximately $3.1 billion, including $1.6 billion of cash and equivalents, $1.3 billion available under its revolver and $186.1 million available under other credit lines. Total debt was $3.7 billion, representing our debt covenant net debt to adjusted EBITDA of approximately 0.4 times.

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net sales $ 2,310,596

$ 2,091,805

$ 7,261,038

$ 4,699,126 Cost of goods sold 2,255,662

1,047,991

5,371,077

2,625,858 Gross profit 54,934

1,043,814

1,889,961

2,073,268 Selling, general and administrative expenses 173,866

134,479

725,242

375,989 Research and development expenses 21,082

18,358

62,972

51,827 Loss on sale of interest in properties —

—

—

8,400 Operating (loss) profit (140,014)

890,977

1,101,747

1,637,052 Interest and financing expenses (29,332)

(29,691)

(81,686)

(98,934) Other income, net 11,182

7,974

147,628

32,237 (Loss) income before income taxes and equity in net

income of unconsolidated investments (158,164)

869,260

1,167,689

1,570,355 Income tax expense (8,551)

196,938

311,399

366,486 (Loss) income before equity in net income of

unconsolidated investments (149,613)

672,322

856,290

1,203,869 Equity in net income of unconsolidated investments (net

of tax) 470,306

258,884

1,417,545

449,476 Net income 320,693

931,206

2,273,835

1,653,345 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (18,160)

(33,991)

(82,679)

(95,974) Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ 302,533

$ 897,215

$ 2,191,156

$ 1,557,371 Basic earnings per share $ 2.58

$ 7.66

$ 18.68

$ 13.30 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.57

$ 7.61

$ 18.60

$ 13.23















Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 117,349

117,136

117,304

117,106 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 117,783

117,869

117,797

117,749

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands) (Unaudited)



September 30,

December 31,

2023

2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,601,668

$ 1,499,142 Trade accounts receivable 1,179,012

1,190,970 Other accounts receivable 528,744

185,819 Inventories 3,404,212

2,076,031 Other current assets 411,926

234,955 Total current assets 7,125,562

5,186,917 Property, plant and equipment 10,929,150

9,354,330 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 2,620,535

2,391,333 Net property, plant and equipment 8,308,615

6,962,997 Investments 1,254,041

1,150,553 Other assets 328,518

250,558 Goodwill 1,606,077

1,617,627 Other intangibles, net of amortization 260,541

287,870 Total assets $ 18,883,354

$ 15,456,522 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable to third parties $ 1,812,168

$ 1,533,624 Accounts payable to related parties 795,088

518,377 Accrued expenses 689,106

505,894 Current portion of long-term debt 162,351

2,128 Dividends payable 46,661

46,116 Income taxes payable 436,238

134,876 Total current liabilities 3,941,612

2,741,015 Long-term debt 3,495,971

3,214,972 Postretirement benefits 32,797

32,751 Pension benefits 153,955

159,571 Other noncurrent liabilities 807,051

636,596 Deferred income taxes 289,529

480,770 Commitments and contingencies





Equity:





Albemarle Corporation shareholders' equity:





Common stock 1,174

1,172 Additional paid-in capital 2,945,975

2,940,840 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (700,972)

(560,662) Retained earnings 7,651,638

5,601,277 Total Albemarle Corporation shareholders' equity 9,897,815

7,982,627 Noncontrolling interests 264,624

208,220 Total equity 10,162,439

8,190,847 Total liabilities and equity $ 18,883,354

$ 15,456,522

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries Selected Consolidated Cash Flow Data (In Thousands) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year $ 1,499,142

$ 439,272 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income 2,273,835

1,653,345 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 285,801

215,280 Loss on sale of interest in properties —

8,400 Stock-based compensation and other 29,465

24,649 Equity in net income of unconsolidated investments (net of tax) (1,417,545)

(449,476) Dividends received from unconsolidated investments and nonmarketable securities 1,939,225

350,895 Pension and postretirement benefit 5,925

(12,299) Pension and postretirement contributions (12,243)

(10,929) Unrealized (gain) loss on investments in marketable securities (36,740)

3,864 Loss on early extinguishment of debt —

19,219 Deferred income taxes (182,764)

77,968 Working capital changes (1,332,042)

(1,004,236) Non-cash transfer of 40% value of construction in progress of Kemerton plant

to MRL 17,132

115,969 Other, net (146,509)

(37,047) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,423,540

955,602 Cash flows from investing activities:





Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (43,207)

— Capital expenditures (1,465,193)

(815,934) (Purchases) sales of marketable securities, net (205,952)

3,132 Investments in equity investments and nonmarketable securities (1,279)

(507) Net cash used in investing activities (1,715,631)

(813,309) Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayments of long-term debt and credit agreements —

(455,000) Proceeds from borrowings of long-term debt and credit agreements 300,000

1,964,216 Other debt repayments, net 172,791

(391,067) Fees related to early extinguishment of debt —

(9,767) Dividends paid to shareholders (140,251)

(138,165) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (79,393)

(44,208) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 117

1,590 Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation award distributions (26,166)

(12,150) Other (191)

(4,198) Net cash provided by financing activities 226,907

911,251 Net effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents 167,710

(110,013) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 102,526

943,531 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,601,668

$ 1,382,803

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Summary of Segment Results (In Thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net sales:













Energy Storage $ 1,697,163

$ 1,414,053

$ 5,403,910

$ 2,680,150 Specialties 352,722

441,928

1,142,802

1,354,950 Ketjen 260,711

235,824

714,326

664,026 Total net sales $ 2,310,596

$ 2,091,805

$ 7,261,038

$ 4,699,126















Adjusted EBITDA:













Energy Storage $ 407,476

$ 1,084,643

$ 2,745,680

$ 1,853,407 Specialties 46,307

133,558

268,665

433,534 Ketjen 15,159

4,635

72,584

31,337 Total segment adjusted EBITDA 468,942

1,222,836

3,086,929

2,318,278 Corporate (15,655)

(32,870)

(5,657)

(86,173) Total adjusted EBITDA $ 453,287

$ 1,189,966

$ 3,081,272

$ 2,232,105

See accompanying non-GAAP reconciliations below.

Additional Information regarding Non-GAAP Measures

It should be noted that adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit ("OPEB") items per diluted share, non-recurring and other unusual items per diluted share, adjusted effective income tax rates, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA (on a consolidated basis), EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin are financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation ("earnings") or other comparable measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. These measures are presented here to provide additional useful measurements to review the company's operations, provide transparency to investors and enable period-to-period comparability of financial performance. The company's chief operating decision maker uses these measures to assess the ongoing performance of the company and its segments, as well as for business and enterprise planning purposes.

A description of other non-GAAP financial measures that Albemarle uses to evaluate its operations and financial performance, and reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP can be found on the following pages of this press release, which is also is available on Albemarle's website at https://investors.albemarle.com. The company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, as the company is unable to estimate significant non-recurring or unusual items without unreasonable effort. The amounts and timing of these items are uncertain and could be material to the company's results calculated in accordance with GAAP.

ALBEMARLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

See below for a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA (on a consolidated basis), which are non-GAAP financial measures, to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation ("earnings"), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA on a segment basis is also provided. Adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation is defined as net income before the non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) items as listed below. The non-recurring and unusual items may include acquisition and integration related costs, gains or losses on sales of businesses, restructuring charges, facility divestiture charges, certain litigation and arbitration costs and charges, and other significant non-recurring items. EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation before interest and financing expenses, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA plus or minus the non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items as listed below.



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 In thousands, except percentages and per

share amounts $

% of

net

sales

$

% of

net

sales

$

% of

net

sales

$

% of

net

sales Net income attributable to Albemarle

Corporation $ 302,533





$ 897,215





$ 2,191,156





$ 1,557,371



Add back:





























Non-operating pension and OPEB items

(net of tax) 386





(3,936)





1,141





(12,021)



Non-recurring and other unusual items

(net of tax) 19,674





(9,789)





210,094





24,023



Adjusted net income attributable to

Albemarle Corporation $ 322,593





$ 883,490





$ 2,402,391





$ 1,569,373



































Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 2.74





$ 7.50





$ 20.39





$ 13.33



































Weighted-average common shares

outstanding – diluted 117,783





117,869





117,797





117,749



































Net income attributable to Albemarle

Corporation $ 302,533

13.1 %

$ 897,215

42.9 %

$ 2,191,156

30.2 %

$ 1,557,371

33.1 % Add back:





























Interest and financing expenses 29,332

1.3 %

29,691

1.4 %

81,686

1.1 %

98,934

2.1 % Income tax expense (8,551)

(0.4) %

196,938

9.4 %

311,399

4.3 %

366,486

7.8 % Depreciation and amortization 105,445

4.6 %

77,713

3.7 %

285,801

3.9 %

215,280

4.6 % EBITDA 428,759

18.6 %

1,201,557

57.4 %

2,870,042

39.5 %

2,238,071

47.6 % Non-operating pension and OPEB items 620

— %

(5,027)

(0.2) %

1,833

— %

(15,345)

(0.3) % Non-recurring and other unusual items 23,908

1.0 %

(6,564)

(0.3) %

209,397

2.9 %

9,379

0.2 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 453,287

19.6 %

$ 1,189,966

56.9 %

$ 3,081,272

42.4 %

$ 2,232,105

47.5 %































Net sales $ 2,310,596





$ 2,091,805





$ 7,261,038





$ 4,699,126





Non-operating pension and OPEB items, consisting of mark-to-market actuarial gains/losses, settlements/curtailments, interest cost and expected return on assets, are not allocated to Albemarle's operating segments and are included in the Corporate category. In addition, the company believes that these components of pension cost are mainly driven by market performance, and the company manages these separately from the operational performance of the company's businesses. In accordance with GAAP, these non-operating pension and OPEB items are included in Other income (expenses), net. Non-operating pension and OPEB items were as follows (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Interest cost $ 9,054

$ 5,857

$ 27,091

$ 17,683 Expected return on assets (8,434)

(10,884)

(25,258)

(33,028) Total $ 620

$ (5,027)

$ 1,833

$ (15,345)

In addition to the non-operating pension and OPEB items disclosed above, the company has identified certain other items and excluded them from Albemarle's adjusted net income calculation for the periods presented. A listing of these items, as well as a detailed description of each follows below (per diluted share):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Acquisition and integration related costs(1) $ 0.07

$ 0.01

$ 0.14

$ 0.06 Loss on sale of interest in properties(2) —

—

—

0.07 Loss on early extinguishment of debt(3) —

—

—

0.13 Mark-to-market loss (gain) on public equity securities(4) 0.17

(0.07)

(0.21)

(0.07) Legal accrual(5) —

—

1.82

— Other(6) (0.08)

0.01

0.03

— Tax related items(7) 0.01

(0.03)

—

0.01 Total non-recurring and other unusual items $ 0.17

$ (0.08)

$ 1.78

$ 0.20





(1) Costs related to the acquisition, integration and divestitures for various significant projects, recorded in Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $10.0 million and $21.7 million ($7.8 million and $16.8 million after income taxes, or $0.07 and $0.14 per share), respectively, and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $2.1 million and $9.2 million ($1.7 million and $7.2 million after income taxes, or $0.01 and $0.06 per share), respectively.



(2) Included in Loss on sale of interest in properties for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 is an expense of $8.4 million ($0.07 per share after no income tax impact) related to a post-measurement period Wodgina acquisition purchase price adjustment for a revised estimate of the obligation to construct the lithium hydroxide conversion assets in Kemerton due to cost overruns from supply chain, labor and COVID-19 pandemic related issues.



(3) Included in Interest and financing expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 is a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $19.2 million ($14.9 million after income taxes, or $0.13 per share), representing the tender premiums, fees, unamortized discounts, unamortized deferred financing costs and accelerated amortization of associated interest rate swap from the redemption of the $425 million senior notes originally due in 2024 using the proceeds from the issuance of $1.7 billion in senior notes in May 2022.



(4) Loss (gain) of $26.4 million and ($34.4) million ($20.5 million and ($25.2) million after income taxes, or $0.17 and ($0.21) per share) recorded in Other income, net for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, resulting from the net change in fair value of investments in public equity securities. The three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 included a gain of $10.6 million ($8.4 million, or $0.07 per share) for these changes in fair value of investments in public equity securities.



(5) Accrual of $218.5 million ($214.9 million after income taxes, or $1.82 per share) recorded in Selling, general and administrative expenses resulting from agreements in principle to resolve a previously disclosed legal matter with the U.S. Department of Justice and the SEC related to conduct in our Ketjen business prior to 2018.



(6) Other adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2023 included amounts recorded in:

Selling, general and administrative expenses - $1.8 million of separation and other severance costs to employees in Corporate and the Ketjen business which are primarily expected to be paid out during 2023, $0.7 million of facility closure expenses related to offices in Germany and $0.3 million of a loss from the sale of legacy properties not part of Albemarle's operations.

Other income, net - $8.2 million gain in the fair value of preferred equity from a Grace subsidiary and a $7.2 million gain resulting from insurance proceeds of a prior legal matter.

After income taxes, these net gains totaled $9.9 million, or $0.08 per share.





Other adjustments for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 included amounts recorded in:

Selling, general and administrative expenses - $9.2 million of separation and other severance costs to employees in Corporate and the Ketjen business which are primarily expected to be paid out during 2023, $2.1 million of facility closure expenses related to offices in Germany, $1.9 million of charges primarily for environmental reserves at sites not part of our operations and $1.0 million primarily related to shortfall contributions for a multiemployer plan financial improvement plan.

Other income, net - $10.9 million gain in the fair value of preferred equity of a Grace subsidiary and a $7.2 million gain resulting from insurance proceeds of a prior legal matter, partially offset by $3.9 million of a loss resulting from the adjustment of indemnification related to previously disposed businesses and $3.6 million of charges for asset retirement obligations at a site not part of our operations.

After income taxes, these net charges totaled $3.3 million, or $0.03 per share.





Other adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2022 included amounts recorded in:

Cost of goods sold - $2.7 million of expense related to one-time retention payments for certain employees during the Ketjen strategic review and business unit realignment.

Selling, general and administrative expenses - $1.9 million of expense primarily related to one-time retention payments for certain employees during the Catalysts strategic review and business unit realignment and $1.4 million primarily related to facility closure expenses of offices in Germany.

Other income, net - $3.0 million gain from the reversal of a liability related to a previous divestiture and a $1.1 million gain resulting from the adjustment of indemnification related to previously disposed businesses.



After income taxes, these net charges totaled $1.0 million, or $0.01 per share.





Other adjustments for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 included amounts recorded in:

Cost of goods sold - $2.7 million of expense related to one-time retention payments for certain employees during the Ketjen strategic review and business unit realignment and $0.5 million of expense related to the settlement of a legal matter resulting from a prior acquisition.

Selling, general and administrative expenses - $3.4 million primarily related to facility closure expenses related to offices in Germany, $2.8 million of charges for environmental reserves at sites not part of our operations and $1.9 million of expense related to one-time retention payments for certain employees during the Catalysts strategic review and business unit realignment, partially offset by $4.3 million of gains from the sale of legacy properties not part of our operations.

Other income, net - $3.0 million gain from the reversal of a liability related to a previous divestiture, a $1.1 million gain resulting from the adjustment of indemnification related to previously disposed businesses and a $0.6 million gain related to a settlement received from a legal matter in a prior period.





After income taxes, these net charges totaled $1.3 million, or less than $0.01 per share.



(7) Included in Income tax expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 are discrete net tax expense of $1.3 million, or $0.01 per share and net tax benefits of $0.3 million, or less than $0.01 per share, respectively. The net expense primarily related to foreign return to provisions offset by excess tax benefits realized from stock-based compensation arrangements.





Included in Income tax expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 are discrete net tax benefits of $4.1 million, or $0.03 per share and net tax expense of $0.7 million, or $0.01 per share, respectively. The net benefit for the three months was primarily related to a tax benefit for global intangible low-taxed income and net discrete tax benefits related to excess tax benefits realized from stock-based compensation arrangements and foreign return to provisions. The discrete net expense for the nine months was primarily related to withholding taxes and foreign return to provisions, partially offset by a benefit for excess tax benefits realized from stock-based compensation arrangements.

See below for a reconciliation of the adjusted effective income tax rate, the non-GAAP financial measure, to the effective income tax rate, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP (in thousands, except percentages).



Income before

income taxes and

equity in net income

of unconsolidated

investments

Income tax expense

Effective income tax rate Three months ended September 30, 2023









As reported $ (158,164)

$ (8,551)

5.4 % Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB

items 24,528

4,468



As adjusted $ (133,636)

$ (4,083)

3.1 %











Three months ended September 30, 2022









As reported $ 869,260

$ 196,938

22.7 % Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB

items (11,592)

2,133



As adjusted $ 857,668

$ 199,071

23.2 %











Nine months ended September 30, 2023









As reported $ 1,167,689

$ 311,399

26.7 % Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB

items 211,230

(5)



As adjusted $ 1,378,919

$ 311,394

22.6 %











Nine months ended September 30, 2022









As reported $ 1,570,355

$ 366,486

23.3 % Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB

items 13,252

1,250



As adjusted $ 1,583,607

$ 367,736

23.2 %

