Albemarle Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 6, 2024 -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third-Quarter 2024 and Recent Highlights

(Unless otherwise stated, all percentage changes represent year-over-year comparisons)

Net sales of $1.4 billion , with volumes in Energy Storage and Specialties up 16% and 4%, respectively

, with volumes in Energy Storage and Specialties up 16% and 4%, respectively Net loss of ($1.1) billion , or ($9.45) per diluted share attributable to common shareholders, which included pre-tax charges of $861 million primarily related to previously announced capital project asset write-offs

, or per diluted share attributable to common shareholders, which included pre-tax charges of primarily related to previously announced capital project asset write-offs Adjusted diluted loss per share attributable to common shareholders of ($1.55)

Adjusted EBITDA of $211 million ; Specialties adjusted EBITDA up 22% year-over-year and Ketjen adjusted EBITDA up 134% year-over-year

; Specialties adjusted EBITDA up 22% year-over-year and Ketjen adjusted EBITDA up 134% year-over-year Cash from operations of $241 million , representing >100% operating cash flow conversion (a) , driven by favorable working capital management

, representing >100% operating cash flow conversion , driven by favorable working capital management Maintaining full-year 2024 outlook considerations due to productivity and cost improvements, higher volumes, and the performance of long-term contracts

Progressed comprehensive review of cost and operating structure; additional details include: Implementing new operating structure to maintain long-term competitiveness, streamlining organization to an integrated functional model Driving additional cost and productivity improvements of $300 million to $400 million expected per year encompassing broad-based actions that include workforce reductions and manufacturing improvements Reducing global workforce by an expected 6-7%, representing approximately 15% of non-manufacturing workforce Decreasing FY 2025 capital expenditures by approximately 50% versus FY 2024 to an anticipated range of $800 million to $900 million



(a) Defined as Operating Cash Flow divided by Adj. EBITDA

"Our steadfast focus on execution allowed us to deliver solid third-quarter results and maintain our full-year 2024 corporate outlook considerations as cost improvements, higher volumes, and the performance of our long-term contracts offset lower market pricing," said Kent Masters, Albemarle's chairman and CEO.

Masters continued, "Through our strategic review of Albemarle's cost and operating structure, we have identified significant opportunities to reduce cost, improve productivity and decrease capital spending while ensuring we efficiently serve customers and our end-markets. These actions are designed to increase Albemarle's financial flexibility, strengthen our core capabilities and position the company to maintain its leadership position long-term."

Additional Actions in Connection with Comprehensive Review of Cost and Operating Structure

During the third quarter, Albemarle progressed the previously announced comprehensive review of its cost and operating structure, building on the actions announced with the company's second quarter 2024 earnings release. Effective November 1, 2024, Albemarle implemented a new operating structure, which included transitioning to an integrated functional model designed to increase agility, deliver significant cost savings and maintain long-term competitiveness. The company is also announcing today a global workforce reduction expected to impact 6-7% of total headcount to drive significant cost-out and productivity actions.

The annual run-rate cost savings of actions in connection with the comprehensive review is expected to be in the range of $300 million to $400 million driven by elimination of redundancies, reduced management layers, productivity benefits and optimized manufacturing costs.

These savings are in addition to cost savings of over $100 million announced and executed this year. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the company expects to record a charge primarily related to severance and related benefit costs.

Full-year 2025 capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $800 million to $900 million, with the majority of that spend aligned with sustaining existing assets and resources and the remainder allocated to select growth projects and high-return, quick payback improvements.

Total Corporate Outlook Considerations

The company is maintaining its prior full-year 2024 outlook considerations, which are based on observed lithium market price scenarios. The previously published $12-15/kg range is expected to apply even when assuming recent market pricing persists for the remainder of the year, due to enterprise-wide cost improvements, strong volume growth, and Energy Storage contract performance. Total company full-year 2024 net sales are expected to be at the lower-end of that range due to lower recent market pricing. Full-year adjusted EBITDA is expected to be towards the middle of that range, driven by productivity and cost benefits and higher equity income.

All other corporate outlook considerations are unchanged.



Total Corporate FY 2024E Including Energy Storage Scenarios Observed market price case(a) Recent pricing Q4 2023 average H2 2023 average Average lithium market price ($/kg LCE)(a) $12-15 ~$20 ~$25 Net sales $5.5 - $6.2 billion $6.1 - $6.8 billion $6.9 - $7.6 billion Adjusted EBITDA(b)(c) $0.9 - $1.2 billion $1.6 - $1.8 billion $2.3 - $2.6 billion Weighted-average common shares outstanding (diluted)(d) ~118 million ~118 million 135 - 139 million

(a) Price represents blend of relevant Asia and China market indices for the periods referenced. (b) The company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, as the company is unable to estimate significant non-recurring or unusual items without unreasonable effort. See "Additional Information regarding Non-GAAP Measures" for more information. (c) Presented under updated adjusted EBITDA definition as of 2024. FY23 adjusted EBITDA under updated definition would be $3.5B. See Non-GAAP Reconciliations for further details. (d) Each quarter, Albemarle will report the more dilutive of either: 1) adding the underlying shares in the mandatory to the share count or 2) reducing Albemarle's net income to common shareholders by the mandatory dividend. The 20-day volume-weighted average common share price will be used in determining the underlying shares to be added to the share count.

Third Quarter 2024 Results

In millions, except per share amounts Q3 2024

Q3 2023

$ Change

% Change Net sales $ 1,354.7

$ 2,310.6

$ (955.9)

(41.4) % Net (loss) income attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ (1,069.0)

$ 302.5

$ (1,371.5)

(453.4) % Adjusted EBITDA(a)(b) $ 211.5

$ 653.0

$ (441.5)

(67.6) % Diluted (loss) earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ (9.45)

$ 2.57

$ (12.02)

(467.7) % Non-recurring and other unusual items(a) 7.90

0.17







Adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share attributable to common shareholders(a)(c) $ (1.55)

$ 2.74

$ (4.29)

(156.6) %





(a) See Non-GAAP Reconciliations for further details. (b) For comparability, 2023 figures presented under adjusted EBITDA definition that the company adopted beginning in 2024. (c) Totals may not add due to rounding.

Net sales for the third quarter of 2024 were $1.4 billion compared to $2.3 billion for the prior-year quarter, a year-over-year decline of 41% driven primarily by lower pricing in Energy Storage, partially offset by higher volumes in Energy Storage (+16%) and Specialties (+4%). Net loss attributable to Albemarle of ($1.1) billion decreased year-over-year by $1.4 billion. During the third quarter of 2024, the company recorded pre-tax charges totaling $861 million related to restructuring charges and asset write-offs. Adjusted EBITDA of $211 million declined by $441 million from the prior-year quarter primarily due to margin compression and reduced equity earnings as a result of lower pricing in the lithium value chain, which more than offset favorable volume growth and cost and productivity benefits.

The effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was (9.4)% compared to 5.4% in the same period of 2023. On an adjusted basis, the effective income tax rates were (12.9)% and 3.1% for the third quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively, with the decrease primarily due to changes in geographic income mix and the impact of valuation allowances for losses in consolidated entities in Australia and certain entities in China.

Energy Storage Results

In millions Q3 2024

Q3 2023

$ Change

% Change Net Sales $ 767.3

$ 1,697.2

$ (929.9)

(54.8) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 142.9

$ 604.9

$ (462.1)

(76.4) %

Energy Storage net sales for the third quarter of 2024 were $767 million, a decrease of $930 million, or 55%, due to lower pricing (-71%), which more than offset higher volumes (+16%) related to the ramp of lithium projects, including the La Negra expansion in Chile and processing plants in Qinzhou and Meishan in China, and sales of chemical-grade spodumene. Adjusted EBITDA of $143 million decreased $462 million, driven by margin compression from lower lithium market pricing and reduced equity earnings, which more than offset favorable volume growth.

Specialties Results

In millions Q3 2024

Q3 2023

$ Change

% Change Net Sales $ 342.4

$ 352.7

$ (10.3)

(2.9) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 56.3

$ 46.3

$ 10.0

21.5 %

Specialties net sales for the third quarter of 2024 were $342 million, a decrease of $10 million, or 3%, primarily due to lower prices (-6%), which more than offset higher volumes (+4%). Adjusted EBITDA of $56 million increased $10 million versus the year-ago quarter. Net sales and adjusted EBITDA were sequentially higher as well, driven by productivity benefits and improved end-market demand.

Ketjen Results

In millions Q3 2024

Q3 2023

$ Change

% Change Net Sales $ 245.0

$ 260.7

$ (15.7)

(6.0) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 35.5

$ 15.2

$ 20.3

134.0 %

Ketjen net sales for the third quarter of 2024 were $245 million, down 6% compared to the prior-year quarter as higher prices (+2%) were more than offset by lower volumes (-8%), primarily in fluid catalytic cracking. Adjusted EBITDA of $35 million increased $20 million, driven by higher volume in clean fuels technology and lower materials and utilities costs.

Cash Flow and Capital Deployment

Year-to-date cash from operations of $701 million decreased $722 million versus the prior-year period, driven by lower adjusted EBITDA and reduced dividends received from equity investments, partially offset by inflows from working capital.

Year-to-date capital expenditures of $1.3 billion decreased by $135 million versus the prior-year period reflecting the impacts of decisions that have stopped or slowed spending. Capital expenditures for the full-year 2024 are now expected to be at the lower-end of the prior outlook range of $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion. The company announced today that it expects capital expenditures for the full-year 2025 to be in the range of $800 million to $900 million, down approximately 50% year-over-year.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2024, Albemarle had estimated liquidity of approximately $3.4 billion, including $1.7 billion of cash and cash equivalents, $1.5 billion available under its revolver and $223 million available under other credit lines. Total debt was $3.6 billion, representing a debt covenant net debt to adjusted EBITDA of approximately 3.5 times. On October 31, 2024, Albemarle proactively extended and re-shaped its existing debt covenant waiver through the second quarter of 2026 to bolster its financial flexibility while the company pursues its operating structure and cost-out actions and navigates current market conditions.

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income (In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net sales $ 1,354,692

$ 2,310,596

$ 4,145,813

$ 7,261,038 Cost of goods sold 1,458,726

2,255,662

4,221,487

5,371,077 Gross (loss) profit (104,034)

54,934

(75,674)

1,889,961 Selling, general and administrative expenses 154,253

172,109

482,052

716,046 Restructuring charges and asset write-offs 828,146

1,757

1,156,522

9,196 Research and development expenses 22,397

21,082

66,699

62,972 Operating (loss) profit (1,108,830)

(140,014)

(1,780,947)

1,101,747 Interest and financing expenses (47,760)

(29,332)

(120,916)

(81,686) Other (expenses) income, net (22,256)

11,182

61,311

147,628 (Loss) income before income taxes and equity in net income of unconsolidated investments (1,178,846)

(158,164)

(1,840,552)

1,167,689 Income tax expense (benefit) 110,853

(8,551)

76,472

311,399 (Loss) income before equity in net income of unconsolidated investments (1,289,699)

(149,613)

(1,917,024)

856,290 Equity in net income of unconsolidated investments (net of tax) 229,058

470,306

696,436

1,417,545 Net (loss) income (1,060,641)

320,693

(1,220,588)

2,273,835 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (8,351)

(18,160)

(34,154)

(82,679) Net (loss) income attributable to Albemarle Corporation (1,068,992)

302,533

(1,254,742)

2,191,156 Mandatory convertible preferred stock dividends (41,687)

—

(94,959)

— Net (loss) income attributable to Albemarle Corporation common shareholders $ (1,110,679)

$ 302,533

$ (1,349,701)

$ 2,191,156 Basic (loss) earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ (9.45)

$ 2.58

$ (11.49)

$ 18.68 Diluted (loss) earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ (9.45)

$ 2.57

$ (11.49)

$ 18.60















Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 117,535

117,349

117,505

117,304 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 117,535

117,783

117,505

117,797

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands) (Unaudited)



September 30,

December 31,

2024

2023 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,664,519

$ 889,900 Trade accounts receivable 749,792

1,213,160 Other accounts receivable 268,696

509,097 Inventories 1,657,688

2,161,287 Other current assets 328,915

443,475 Total current assets 4,669,610

5,216,919 Property, plant and equipment 12,376,369

12,233,757 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 3,117,917

2,738,553 Net property, plant and equipment 9,258,452

9,495,204 Investments 1,179,598

1,369,855 Other assets 463,690

297,087 Goodwill 1,637,758

1,629,729 Other intangibles, net of amortization 246,078

261,858 Total assets $ 17,455,186

$ 18,270,652 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable to third parties $ 1,070,717

$ 1,537,859 Accounts payable to related parties 152,093

550,186 Accrued expenses 513,122

544,835 Current portion of long-term debt 3,012

625,761 Dividends payable 61,262

46,666 Income taxes payable 110,514

255,155 Total current liabilities 1,910,720

3,560,462 Long-term debt 3,565,990

3,541,002 Postretirement benefits 25,959

26,247 Pension benefits 143,666

150,312 Other noncurrent liabilities 791,823

769,100 Deferred income taxes 526,367

558,430 Commitments and contingencies





Equity:





Albemarle Corporation shareholders' equity:





Common stock 1,176

1,174 Mandatory convertible preferred stock 2,235,105

— Additional paid-in capital 2,978,387

2,952,517 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (469,770)

(528,526) Retained earnings 5,495,697

6,987,015 Total Albemarle Corporation shareholders' equity 10,240,595

9,412,180 Noncontrolling interests 250,066

252,919 Total equity 10,490,661

9,665,099 Total liabilities and equity $ 17,455,186

$ 18,270,652

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries Selected Consolidated Cash Flow Data (In Thousands) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year $ 889,900

$ 1,499,142 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net (loss) income (1,220,588)

2,273,835 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash flows from operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 425,532

285,801 Non-cash restructuring and asset write-offs 1,075,888

— Stock-based compensation and other 24,443

29,465 Equity in net income of unconsolidated investments (net of tax) (696,436)

(1,417,545) Dividends received from unconsolidated investments and nonmarketable securities 348,358

1,939,225 Pension and postretirement expense 3,806

5,925 Pension and postretirement contributions (13,339)

(12,243) Realized loss on investments in marketable securities 33,746

— Unrealized loss (gain) on investments in marketable securities 26,982

(36,740) Deferred income taxes (112,777)

(182,764) Working capital changes 823,194

(1,332,042) Other, net (17,415)

(129,377) Net cash provided by operating activities 701,394

1,423,540 Cash flows from investing activities:





Acquisitions, net of cash acquired —

(43,207) Capital expenditures (1,330,062)

(1,465,193) Sales (purchases) of marketable securities, net 83,651

(205,952) Investments in equity investments and nonmarketable securities (217)

(1,279) Net cash used in investing activities (1,246,628)

(1,715,631) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of mandatory convertible preferred stock 2,236,750

— Repayments of long-term debt and credit agreements (84,403)

— Proceeds from borrowings of long-term debt and credit agreements 84,403

300,000 Other debt repayments, net (629,434)

172,791 Dividends paid to common shareholders (140,929)

(140,251) Dividends paid to mandatory convertible preferred shareholders (81,059)

— Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (37,176)

(79,393) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 114

117 Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation award distributions (10,892)

(26,166) Other (2,758)

(191) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,334,616

226,907 Net effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents (14,763)

167,710 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 774,619

102,526 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,664,519

$ 1,601,668

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Summary of Segment Results (In Thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net sales:













Energy Storage $ 767,291

$ 1,697,163

$ 2,398,299

$ 5,403,910 Specialties 342,376

352,722

993,041

1,142,802 Ketjen 245,025

260,711

754,473

714,326 Total net sales $ 1,354,692

$ 2,310,596

$ 4,145,813

$ 7,261,038















Adjusted EBITDA:













Energy Storage $ 142,887

$ 604,948

$ 623,862

$ 3,337,720 Specialties 56,273

46,307

155,629

268,665 Ketjen 35,473

15,159

95,288

72,584 Total segment adjusted EBITDA 234,633

666,414

874,779

3,678,969 Corporate (23,135)

(13,442)

14,315

1,949 Total adjusted EBITDA $ 211,498

$ 652,972

$ 889,094

$ 3,680,918

See accompanying non-GAAP reconciliations below.

Additional Information regarding Non-GAAP Measures

It should be noted that adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Albemarle Corporation common shareholders, adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share attributable to common shareholders, non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit ("OPEB") items per diluted share, non-recurring and other unusual items per diluted share, adjusted effective income tax rates, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA (on a consolidated basis), EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin are financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to Net (loss) income attributable to Albemarle Corporation ("earnings") or other comparable measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. These measures are presented here to provide additional useful measurements to review the company's operations, provide transparency to investors and enable period-to-period comparability of financial performance. The company's chief operating decision maker uses these measures to assess the ongoing performance of the company and its segments, as well as for business and enterprise planning purposes.

A description of other non-GAAP financial measures that Albemarle uses to evaluate its operations and financial performance, and reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP can be found on the following pages of this press release, which is also is available on Albemarle's website at https://investors.albemarle.com. The company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, as the company is unable to estimate significant non-recurring or unusual items without unreasonable effort. The amounts and timing of these items are uncertain and could be material to the company's results calculated in accordance with GAAP.

ALBEMARLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

See below for a reconciliation of adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Albemarle Corporation common shareholders, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA (on a consolidated basis), which are non-GAAP financial measures, to Net (loss) income attributable to Albemarle Corporation ("earnings"), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Albemarle Corporation common shareholders is defined as net (loss) income after mandatory convertible preferred stock dividends, but before the non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) items as listed below. The non-recurring and unusual items may include acquisition and integration related costs, gains or losses on sales of businesses, restructuring charges, facility divestiture charges, certain litigation and arbitration costs and charges, and other significant non-recurring items. EBITDA is defined as net (loss) income attributable to Albemarle Corporation before interest and financing expenses, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA plus or minus the proportionate share of Windfield Holdings income tax expense, non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items as listed below.



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts $

% of

net

sales

$

% of

net

sales

$

% of

net

sales

$

% of

net

sales Net (loss) income attributable to Albemarle Corporation ($1,068,992)





$ 302,533





($1,254,742)





$ 2,191,156



Add back:





























Non-operating pension and OPEB items (net of tax) (344)





386





(1,031)





1,141



Non-recurring and other unusual items (net of tax) 928,771





19,674





1,203,313





210,094



Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Albemarle Corporation (140,565)





322,593





(52,460)





2,402,391



Mandatory convertible preferred stock dividends (41,687)





—





(94,959)





—



Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Albemarle Corporation common shareholders ($182,252)





$ 322,593





($147,419)





$ 2,402,391



































Adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ (1.55)





$ 2.74





$ (1.25)





$ 20.39



































Adjusted weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 117,535





117,783





117,505





117,797



































Net (loss) income attributable to Albemarle Corporation ($1,068,992)

(78.9) %

$ 302,533

13.1 %

($1,254,742)

(30.3) %

$ 2,191,156

30.2 % Add back:





























Interest and financing expenses 47,760

3.5 %

29,332

1.3 %

120,916

2.9 %

81,686

1.1 % Income tax expense (benefit) 110,853

8.2 %

(8,551)

(0.4) %

76,472

1.8 %

311,399

4.3 % Depreciation and amortization 163,502

12.1 %

105,445

4.6 %

425,532

10.3 %

285,801

3.9 % EBITDA (746,877)

(55.1) %

428,759

18.6 %

(631,822)

(15.2) %

2,870,042

39.5 % Proportionate share of Windfield income tax expense 99,523

7.3 %

199,685

8.6 %

292,992

7.1 %

599,646

8.3 % Non-operating pension and OPEB items (331)

— %

620

— %

(993)

— %

1,833

— % Non-recurring and other unusual items 859,183

63.4 %

23,908

1.0 %

1,228,917

29.6 %

209,397

2.9 % Adjusted EBITDA $211,498

15.6 %

$ 652,972

28.3 %

$ 889,094

21.4 %

$ 3,680,918

50.7 %































Net sales $ 1,354,692





$ 2,310,596





$ 4,145,813





$ 7,261,038





Non-operating pension and OPEB items, consisting of mark-to-market actuarial gains/losses, settlements/curtailments, interest cost and expected return on assets, are not allocated to Albemarle's operating segments and are included in the Corporate category. In addition, the company believes that these components of pension cost are mainly driven by market performance, and the company manages these separately from the operational performance of the company's businesses. In accordance with GAAP, these non-operating pension and OPEB items are included in Other income, net. Non-operating pension and OPEB items were as follows (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Interest cost $ 8,523

$ 9,054

$ 25,529

$ 27,091 Expected return on assets (8,854)

(8,434)

(26,522)

(25,258) Total $ (331)

$ 620

$ (993)

$ 1,833

In addition to the non-operating pension and OPEB items disclosed above, the company has identified certain other items and excluded them from Albemarle's adjusted net income calculation for the periods presented. A listing of these items, as well as a detailed description of each follows below (per diluted share):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Restructuring charges and asset write-offs(1) $ 7.91

$ 0.01

$ 9.99

$ 0.06 Acquisition and integration related costs(2) —

0.07

0.03

0.14 Loss (gain) in fair value of public equity securities(3) 0.03

0.17

0.50

(0.21) Legal accrual(4) —

—

—

1.82 Other(5) (0.04)

(0.09)

(0.23)

(0.03) Tax related items(6) —

0.01

(0.05)

— Total non-recurring and other unusual items $ 7.90

$ 0.17

$ 10.24

$ 1.78

(1) The Company took several actions during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 as part of a broader effort that will focus on preserving its world-class resource advantages, optimizing its global conversion network, improving the Company's cost competitiveness and efficiency, reducing capital intensity and enhancing the Company's financial flexibility. Those actions included stopping construction of Kemerton Trains 3 and 4, as well as certain other capital projects, and placing Kemerton Train 2 in care and maintenance. As a result, the Company recorded restructuring charges as described above of $16.5 million in Cost of goods sold during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, and $828.1 million and $1.2 billion during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively, in Restructuring charges and asset write-offs. In addition, losses of $16.2 million and $21.5 million were recorded in Other (expenses) income, net for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively, related to these actions. In total this resulted in after-tax losses of $930.0 million and $1.2 billion, or $7.91 and $9.99 per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively. The tax impact includes a valuation allowance to reverse the tax benefits associated with the expenses recorded in Australia. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, $1.8 million and $9.2 million of separation and other severance costs to employees in Corporate and the Ketjen business were recorded in Selling, general and administrative expenses ($1.3 million and $7.0 million after income taxes, or $0.01 and $0.06 per share), respectively.





(2) Costs related to the acquisition, integration and divestitures for various significant projects, recorded in Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 were $0.4 million and $3.9 million ($0.4 million and $3.1 million after income taxes, or less than $0.01 and $0.03 per share), respectively, and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $10.0 million and $21.7 million ($7.8 million and $16.8 million after income taxes, or $0.07 and $0.14 per share), respectively.





(3) Losses of $5.0 million and $32.2 million recorded in Other (expenses) income, net resulting from the net change in fair value of investments in public equity securities for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively, and a loss of $33.7 million recorded in Other (expenses) income, net for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 resulting from the sale of investments in public equity securities ($3.9 million and $58.9 million after income taxes, or $0.03 and $0.50 per share). Loss (gain) of $26.4 million and ($34.4) million ($20.5 million and ($25.2) million after income taxes, or $0.17 and ($0.21) per share) recorded in Other (expenses) income, net for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, resulting from the net change in fair value of investments in public equity securities.





(4) Accrual of $218.5 million ($214.9 million after income taxes, or $1.82 per share) recorded in Selling, general and administrative expenses resulting from agreements in principle to resolve a previously disclosed legal matter with the DOJ and SEC related to conduct in our Ketjen business prior to 2018.





(5) Other adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2024 included amounts recorded in:

• Selling, general and administrative expenses - $0.1 million of expenses related to certain historical legal matters.

• Other (expenses) income, net - $9.2 million gain from PIK dividends of preferred equity in a Grace subsidiary, partially offset by $2.0 million of a loss resulting from the adjustment of indemnification related to a previously disposed business.

After income taxes, these net gains totaled $5.2 million, or $0.04 per share.







Other adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2023 included amounts recorded in:

• Selling, general and administrative expenses - $0.7 million of facility closure expenses related to offices in Germany and $0.3 million of a loss from the sale of legacy properties not part of our operations.

• Other (expenses) income, net - $8.2 million gain in the fair value of preferred equity of a Grace subsidiary and a $7.2 million gain resulting from insurance proceeds of a prior legal matter.

After income taxes, these net gains totaled $11.2 million, or $0.09 per share.







Other adjustments for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 included amounts recorded in:

• Cost of goods sold - $1.4 million of expenses related to non-routine labor and compensation related costs that are outside normal compensation arrangements.

• Selling, general and administrative expenses - $5.3 million of expenses related to certain historical legal and environmental matters.

• Other (expenses) income, net - $26.8 million gain from PIK dividends of preferred equity in a Grace subsidiary, a $17.3 million gain primarily from the sale of assets at a site not part of our operations, a $0.6 million gain from an updated cost estimate of an environmental reserve at a site not part of our operations and a $0.4 million net gain primarily resulting from the adjustment of indemnification related to previously disposed businesses, partially offset by $2.9 million of charges for asset retirement obligations at a site not part of our operations.

After income taxes, these net gains totaled $26.2 million, or $0.23 per share.







Other adjustments for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 included amounts recorded in:

• Selling, general and administrative expenses - $2.1 million of facility closure expenses related to offices in Germany, $1.9 million of charges primarily for environmental reserves at sites not part of our operations and $1.0 million primarily related to shortfall contributions for a multiemployer plan financial improvement plan.

• Other (expenses) income, net - $10.9 million gain in the fair value of preferred equity of a Grace subsidiary and a $7.2 million gain resulting from insurance proceeds of a prior legal matter, partially offset by $3.9 million of a loss resulting from the adjustment of indemnification related to previously disposed businesses and $3.6 million of charges for asset retirement obligations at a site not part of our operations.

After income taxes, these net gains totaled $3.7 million, or $0.03 per share.





(6) Included in Income tax expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 are discrete net tax benefits of $0.4 million, or less than $0.01 per share, and $6.1 million, or $0.05 per share, respectively, primarily related to the reduction in a foreign tax reserve and excess tax benefits realized from stock-based compensation arrangements.







Included in Income tax expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 are discrete net tax expenses of $1.3 million, or $0.01 per share and net tax benefits of $0.3 million, or less than $0.01 per share, respectively. The net expense primarily related to foreign return to provisions offset by excess tax benefits realized from stock-based compensation arrangements.

See below for a reconciliation of the adjusted effective income tax rate, the non-GAAP financial measure, to the effective income tax rate, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP (in thousands, except percentages).



(Loss) Income

before income taxes

and equity in net

income of

unconsolidated

investments

Income tax expense

(benefit)

Effective income tax

rate Three months ended September 30, 2024









As reported $ (1,178,846)

$ 110,853

(9.4) % Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items 858,852

(69,575)



As adjusted $ (319,994)

$ 41,278

(12.9) %











Three months ended September 30, 2023









As reported $ (158,164)

$ (8,551)

5.4 % Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items 24,528

4,468



As adjusted $ (133,636)

$ (4,083)

3.1 %











Nine months ended September 30, 2024









As reported $ (1,840,552)

$ 76,472

(4.2) % Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items 1,227,924

25,642



As adjusted $ (612,628)

$ 102,114

(16.7) %











Nine months ended September 30, 2023









As reported $ 1,167,689

$ 311,399

26.7 % Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items 211,230

(5)



As adjusted $ 1,378,919

$ 311,394

22.6 %

As noted above, beginning in 2024, the company changed its definition of adjusted EBITDA for financial accounting purposes. The updated definition includes Albemarle's share of the pre-tax earnings of the Talison joint venture, whereas the prior definition included Albemarle's share of Talison earnings net of tax. See below for a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA (on a consolidated basis), the non-GAAP financial measure, to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation ("earnings"), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, as if it were presented under the new definition for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ 1,573,476 Depreciation and amortization 429,944 Interest and financing expenses 116,072 Income tax expense 430,277 Proportionate share of Windfield income tax expense 779,703 Gain on sale of business/interest in properties, net (71,190) Acquisition and integration related costs 26,767 Goodwill impairment 6,765 Non-operating pension and OPEB items (7,971) Mark-to-market gain on public equity securities 44,732 Legal accrual 218,510 Other (1,097) Total adjusted EBITDA $ 3,545,988

