Albers & Associates Welcomes Attorney Lisa Goldblatt & Legal Secretary Emily Koliago

BALTIMORE, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Albers & Associates, a prominent full-service law firm in Maryland, has recently grown with the addition of two new members: Attorney Lisa Goldblatt and Legal Secretary Emily Koliago. Both legal professionals have joined the law firm with a passion for helping clients out of difficult situations and finding the best possible solutions for them.

Attorney Lisa Goldblatt finished her J.D. at The Catholic University of America. Before joining Albers & Associates, Attorney Goldblatt worked for several recognizable firms and even ran her own law firm for several years. She has the experience and insight needed to handle a variety of case types, ranging from family law and bankruptcy to landlord-tenant disputes and business law.

Legal Secretary Emily Koliago earned her bachelor's degree from Indiana University with a Major in International Law and Institutions and a Minor in East Asian Languages and Culture. Throughout her higher education, she has immersed herself in other cultures by participating in a multiyear Language Buddy Program and the Business, Economics and International Relations Program and the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, both in Vienna, Austria. With prior experience as a legal assistant for other law firms, Emily Koliago has already proven to be an irreplaceable legal secretary at Albers & Associates.

Albers & Associates is excited to welcome both legal professionals to the law firm and looks forward to many years of providing excellent legal services together for clients across Maryland.

More information about Albers & Associates and the firm's attorneys and staff members can be found by visiting the law firm's official website: https://www.rossalbers.com/.

