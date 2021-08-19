Albert Lawrence Shares New Tech to Be Cool for School on TipsonTV Blog

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is time for Back to School and students need the latest tech to help them through the school year. Tech expert Albert Lawrence has some cool picks for students returning to school for the first time in more than a year.

APPS THAT HELP WITH BUDGETING

An app that helps families stick to their budget because it's free, is a shopping platform called Ibotta. In fact, they are making sure every child goes back to school with a full backpack and a full lunchbox. In their first-ever "Back-to-School Free For All" event, Ibotta is giving every child in America their back-to-school supplies for free this year. Now through the end of August, they are offering 100% cashback on back-to-school staples from brands like Nature's Own, Skippy and more, available exclusively at Walmart in-store, and at Target and other participating retailers online. For more information, visit ibotta.com.

FOR REMOTE LEARNERS

Back-to-School shopping is different for the remote learner. It is important to have a full set-up as a remote student and Razer is here to help. Register for Razer's Student Education Program and use the code "BACK2SCHOOL" to get up to 20% off select Razer gear now on Razer.com, like a sleek, ergonomic Iskur chair that features a best-in-class and award-winning adjustable lumbar curve. It allows students to stay posture-perfect and focused during long study sessions. Add the Kiyo Pro webcam with light adaptable sensor, and Seiren Mini compact condenser mic that minimizes background noise and students are good to go.

ONLINE SECURITY

Making sure that personal information is secure online is a must. Aura provides easy-to-use, all-in-one digital security protection to keep a family's personal information, devices, and finances safe from online threats. It offers an easy-to-use online dashboard and alerts sent straight to the phone; no expertise required. It is perfect for hybrid learning, keeping students and their home network secure. Aura's experts have resolved more than 150,000 fraud cases, plus it helps to block users from entering scam and phishing sites that may steal personal information. For more information, visit www.aura.com.

COOL AFFORDABLE TECH

Gateway provides affordable options featuring the most up-to-date technology. The new line of Gateway notebooks are available exclusively at Walmart, and outfitted with 11th Gen Intel Core processors for faster startup and powerful connections. They are tuned by THX for balanced and exceptional audio, and equipped with Windows 10 Home, which can be upgraded to Windows 11 when it is available. Featuring an ergonomically engineered design for on-the-go use, these notebooks come in a variety of vibrant colors and screen sizes. They start at just under $200, so there is a Gateway notebook for every budget. Look out for Gateway in their spotted cow boxes. For more information, visit www.gateway.com.

