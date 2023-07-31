Albert Scott Grows Mouthwatchers™ Sales on Amazon.com

News provided by

Albert Scott, LLC

31 Jul, 2023, 08:37 ET

Relationship Continues to Build the Valued Brand's Amazon.com Presence

INWOOD, N.Y., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Albert Scott (www.albertscott.com), the leader in Amazon e-commerce management, is generating explosive growth for the products of Mouthwatchers (www.mouthwatchers.com). During Amazon Prime Days™ Mouthwatchers sold over fifteen thousand toothbrushes to Amazon customers. Their product became the second best-selling toothbrush on Amazon! Mouthwatchers is pacing to double its annual sales in 2023.

Continue Reading
Albert Scott & Mouthwatchers
Albert Scott & Mouthwatchers
Amazon Best Toothbrushes
Amazon Best Toothbrushes

Albert Scott's Revenue Team manages cost-effective, targeted marketing campaigns, on and off-Amazon, to bring new buyers to the Mouthwatchers products. Albert Scott's ListingBaby™ division (www.listingbaby.com) enhances the product presentations and Amazon Brand Stores for Mouthwatchers.

David Greenblatt, Albert Scott CEO says, "We have grown sales for many well-respected Health & Beauty brands on Amazon.com, and we feel it is a privilege to work with Mouthwatchers. We are excited to help Mouthwatchers grow their customer base and sales. Their unique dentist-designed toothbrushes are noted worldwide for their effectiveness as an affordable means to reduce tooth decay. The customer reviews on their products sold on Amazon are uniformly a perfect five with phenomenal consumer acceptance. It is a fantastic opportunity for Albert Scott to assure that the Mouthwatchers products receive the presentation and growth on Amazon.com that they have well-earned."

Dr. Ronald Plotka, President and Founder of Mouthwatchers and a nationally renowned Boston area dentist with over 40 years of dentistry leadership says, "We have created an inexpensive solution to the world-wide challenge of tooth-decay.  Ninety per-cent of people in the world have had at least one cavity. We are overwhelmed by the positive responses from our consumers!"

According to Violaine Gillot, CEO of Mouthwatchers, "The effort of building Mouthwatchers has transformed our own lives. Albert Scott E-commerce Management was initially recommended to us by Ben Gillot. Working with Albert Scott is helping to bring our superb products to more Amazon customers around the world."

About Albert Scott: Albert Scott, LLC, represents many of the world's leading brands on Amazon.com. Through its highly-developed infrastructure, Albert Scott provides listing, marketing, and retail services for brands. All the Albert Scott Amazon professionals focus on growing brand revenue on Amazon.com.

About Mouthwatchers: Mouthwatchers antimicrobial toothbrushes are designed under patent by a medical professional. These dual-layered antimicrobial toothbrush have ultra-thin bristles that get deep into the creases between gums and teeth. Their self-cleaning bristles double as dental floss.

Yoni Lebovits
Albert Scott, LLC
347-388-9725
[email protected]

SOURCE Albert Scott, LLC

Also from this source

Albert Scott to Promote Sunshine Nuts™ on Amazon.com

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.