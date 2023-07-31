Albert Scott Grows Mouthwatchers™ Sales on Amazon.com

Relationship Continues to Build the Valued Brand's Amazon.com Presence

INWOOD, N.Y., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Albert Scott (www.albertscott.com), the leader in Amazon e-commerce management, is generating explosive growth for the products of Mouthwatchers (www.mouthwatchers.com). During Amazon Prime Days™ Mouthwatchers sold over fifteen thousand toothbrushes to Amazon customers. Their product became the second best-selling toothbrush on Amazon! Mouthwatchers is pacing to double its annual sales in 2023.

Albert Scott's Revenue Team manages cost-effective, targeted marketing campaigns, on and off-Amazon, to bring new buyers to the Mouthwatchers products. Albert Scott's ListingBaby™ division (www.listingbaby.com) enhances the product presentations and Amazon Brand Stores for Mouthwatchers.

David Greenblatt, Albert Scott CEO says, "We have grown sales for many well-respected Health & Beauty brands on Amazon.com, and we feel it is a privilege to work with Mouthwatchers. We are excited to help Mouthwatchers grow their customer base and sales. Their unique dentist-designed toothbrushes are noted worldwide for their effectiveness as an affordable means to reduce tooth decay. The customer reviews on their products sold on Amazon are uniformly a perfect five with phenomenal consumer acceptance. It is a fantastic opportunity for Albert Scott to assure that the Mouthwatchers products receive the presentation and growth on Amazon.com that they have well-earned."

Dr. Ronald Plotka, President and Founder of Mouthwatchers and a nationally renowned Boston area dentist with over 40 years of dentistry leadership says, "We have created an inexpensive solution to the world-wide challenge of tooth-decay. Ninety per-cent of people in the world have had at least one cavity. We are overwhelmed by the positive responses from our consumers!"

According to Violaine Gillot, CEO of Mouthwatchers, "The effort of building Mouthwatchers has transformed our own lives. Albert Scott E-commerce Management was initially recommended to us by Ben Gillot. Working with Albert Scott is helping to bring our superb products to more Amazon customers around the world."

About Albert Scott: Albert Scott, LLC, represents many of the world's leading brands on Amazon.com. Through its highly-developed infrastructure, Albert Scott provides listing, marketing, and retail services for brands. All the Albert Scott Amazon professionals focus on growing brand revenue on Amazon.com.

About Mouthwatchers: Mouthwatchers antimicrobial toothbrushes are designed under patent by a medical professional. These dual-layered antimicrobial toothbrush have ultra-thin bristles that get deep into the creases between gums and teeth. Their self-cleaning bristles double as dental floss.

