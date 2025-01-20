Albert Scott, LLC Achieves Unprecedented Growth for Amazon Clients in 2024, Announces Expansion of Services for New Brands

INWOOD, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Albert Scott, LLC, a leading Amazon agency based in Inwood, NY, celebrated a banner year in 2024, delivering exceptional sales growth for its clients. The agency's expertise in optimizing on and off-Amazon marketing, together with strategic growth initiatives led to remarkable achievements, including the receipt of eight Amazon "Best Selling Products" in the large categories of Grocery, Beauty & Personal Care, Garden & Outdoor as well as in Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry.

Extraordinary Amazon Sales Growth for a Grocery Staple

One standout achievement in 2024 was for a basic grocery staple, where Albert Scott, LLC drove year-over-year sales growth of a staggering 237% in the final quarter of the year, increasing sales from $1,696,125 to $5,723,125 while maintaining a Total Advertising Cost of Sales (TACoS) target of just 13%. Annual product sales grew from $5 million in 2023 to over $14.1 million in 2024.

Key strategies that fueled this growth included:

Strategic Keyword Targeting & Ranking: Leveraging Amazon's search capabilities to capture shoppers at every stage of their journey.





Competitor Search Conquests & In-Market Advertising: Aggressive campaigns that targeted competitive products and engaged in-market shoppers.





Subscribe-and-Save Growth: Subscribe-and-Save orders increased over the year from $116,000 in January to $330,00 in December of 2024.





Stock Management: Carefully balancing growth and inventory to avoid out-of-stock interruptions and maintain sales momentum throughout the year.





Ongoing Shopper Engagement: Keeping the brand top-of-mind throughout the year to retain customer loyalty.





Keeping the brand top-of-mind throughout the year to retain customer loyalty. Receiving the Amazon "Best Sellers" Badge in Their Category: This enabled the brand, though relatively new to the US market, to sell their product through several large retail channels.

Launching and Scaling a Teen Beauty Brand

In addition to the grocery product success, Albert Scott, LLC enabled a brand-new teen beauty brand to break into a competitive beauty market segment with outstanding results, selling 7,000 units in their first four months. The product was launched in September of 2024, with a full launch in October. By conducting a thorough SEO audit before the peak holiday season, the agency then re-optimized the listings for organic and seasonal traffic at the end-of-year.

Albert Scott utilized a mix of strategic tactics to drive brand awareness and increase sales:

Multi-Buy Promotions & Cross-Promotions: Boosting Average Order Value (AOV) by incentivizing customers to buy more.





Influencer Partnerships: Collaborating with influencers to promote the product through exclusive discount codes.





Affiliate Advertising: Used on-Amazon and off-Amazon programs to bring traffic to the Amazon sell page.





Social Media Targeting: Building brand awareness off-Amazon and attracting new customers.





Building brand awareness off-Amazon and attracting new customers. Subscription Promotions: Offering discounts to incentivize subscriptions and secure long-term sales.

Despite challenges in inventory delivery times, the teen beauty brand sold 7,000 units, generating over $68,000 in revenue, for a relatively new $9.99 product. From selling just over 100 units in its first month, monthly sales skyrocketed to 3,370 units in month four. In addition, Albert Scott successfully reduced advertising spend by 20% while increasing revenue from advertising by 35% during the last four months of the year.

Albert Scott is Expanding Its Services

Albert Scott, LLC's exceptional results in 2024 were not limited to the grocery and beauty industries of the examples above. The agency has helped numerous domestic and international brands achieve breakthrough success on Amazon. The agency offers a no-cost consultation to prospective clients, providing a detailed model of what they can accomplish for a brand before starting any work. To learn more, or to discuss how Albert Scott, LLC can help your brand succeed on Amazon, contact Yoni Lebovits, Director of Business Development, at (347) 388-9725.

About Albert Scott, LLC

Albert Scott, LLC is a leading Amazon agency that specializes in helping brands succeed on the Amazon marketplace. The agency leverages data-driven strategies, innovative marketing techniques, and in-depth market analysis to drive sales, build brand awareness, and optimize Amazon listings. With a proven track record of success in a variety of categories, Albert Scott is committed to helping brands achieve sustainable growth and success on Amazon.

